(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls track program opens the season Tuesday night when they host the Hawkeye Ten South Meet.
"We are having a really good start to our season," Coach Marilyn Wagoner said. "I think everybody feels shorted a bit with not having a season last year. We've been working really hard. The girls are excited to be together."
Last year's canceled season brings unique challenges to this season, mainly uncertainty.
"Our sophomore and freshman classes are so new," Wagoner said. "We aren't just teaching freshmen this year. That's a challenge this year. The last times our seniors competed were sophomores. It's just a matter of everyone learning their roles."
Coach Wagoner's team has taken advantage of the spring weather.
"We've had some good workouts," she said.
Some boys program changes have benefited the girls program, too, as Coach Chad Blank and his staff have helped the female sprinters.
"They've been a huge help," Wagoner said. "We have a really stacked group of coaches. That has been huge for our program this year."
Faith Espinosa and Maddie Sunderman are the returning seniors for the Cardinals. Classmate Teya Stickler -- a Midland volleyball commit -- and Kristin Smith -- a four-sport athlete -- have rejoined the team. Juniors Ashlyn Eberly, Chloe Strait.
"We've got a lot of returners and contributors this year," Wagoner said.
The Cardinals have a lot of underclassmen, too. Twenty-three of the 37 athletes on their Varsity Bound roster are either freshman or sophomores. Sophomore Mayson Hartley leads the way in the distance events for Clarinda. Hartley posted a state-medalist performance in cross country.
Clarinda opens the season Tuesday night when they welcome Glenwood, Creston, Red Oak and Shenandoah for the Hawkeye Ten South Meet.
"It's a good meet to come out," Wagoner said. "It's low-key, but we get a foundation. I hope to see our best from the get-go. It's time to showcase some of these athletes from Clarinda. I'm excited about that."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from Clarinda.