(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls bowling team made history on Monday afternoon, qualifying for their first state tournament at the 1A qualifier in Shenandoah.
“They did an awesome job today,” Coach Ashley Woods said. “I was just hoping we could push that through into the individual games.”
The Cardinals did just that with Aly Johnson winning the district championship behind a three-game series of 661.
“I was really struggling during Baker,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “It was good to come back and do decent my first game. I found a place that worked finally and tried to stick with it.”
Johnson’s 251 in the opening game gave her more than enough cushion. She followed with a 234 and closed with a 176.
“I struggled in that last game, but I kept picking up my spares,” she added. “I was keeping it where it needed to be.”
“Aly turned it on in the individual games,” Coach Woods added. “She shot a (661). That’s awesome.”
Andi Woods was second with a 485, and Dakota Wise put together a strong 475 series for a third-place finish.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Woods said of the day. “We missed (state) last year by 70 pins, so this year getting to go is really exciting.”
Wise posted a 165 to rank fourth following the opening game and then had a 150 in game two, falling to fifth. Wise’s 160 in the final game was good enough to move her back into the top three.
“My last game was a little struggle in the beginning,” Wise said, “but I brought it back. I got excited and finished good. I was glad we all did as good as we did.”
Filling out the four individual qualifying positions was Shenandoah’s Emma Herr, who nabbed the final spot by two pins with a 462 series. Herr had a 156 in the opening game before a 171 pushed her into the top three. Her 135 in the final game was just good enough to send her on to Waterloo and the state tournament.
“I didn’t think I could accomplish this until I started believing on that last throw,” Wise said. “I kind of just brushed off all of my other frames and tried my best.”
Earlier in the day, the Cardinals averaged a 157 Baker score and totaled 2355 over 15 Baker games to win the team championship. Shenandoah was their biggest threat throughout the day, finishing with a 2270 in second.
“I think the first three games we were up about 20 pins,” Coach Woods said. “Then they got us by 40 pins and 30 pins, and it was about an 80-pin swing there. Then we went 220, and they went 120 so we got a 100-point swing and took a 50-pin lead. We held on the rest of the time.”
Lenox was third in the team race with 1864 pins while Mount Ayr had 1756 and Red Oak 1557.
Clarinda and Herr will advance to the Class 1A state bowling tournament in Waterloo next Monday.
“I think they’ll do just fine,” Coach Woods said. “It’ll be a similar shot to how Council Bluff is, and we should go up there and do all right.”
“I’m really excited for the ride up there,” Wise added. “Probably going to jam out to some music and probably take a nap.”
Check out video reaction interviews with Coach Woods, Johnson, Woods, Wise and Herr below.