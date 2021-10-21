(Gowrie) -- The dream season continues for the Clarinda girls cross country program after a district championship at Thursday's Class 2A state qualifying meet in Gowrie.
"A lot of hard work finally came together at the right time," said Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer. "The fact we had six girls run together and win districts and our seventh/eighth-grade team got fourth at the 2A State Meet means things are coming together and starting to look good for Clarinda cross country."
The Cardinals won a tightly-contested team race, edging Des Moines Christian and Van Meter by four and 11 points, respectively.
"They were positive and believed in themselves," Mayer said. "They never stopped thinking they were going to make it (to state). I think that positivity pulled through today."
Clarinda's stellar season has come on the backs of three standouts, all of whom medaled on Thursday -- Mayson Hartley (third), Raenna Henke (seventh) and Ashlyn Eberly (13th). Each of the three runners brings different backgrounds to the table and Fort Dodge next weekend.
Hartley is a two-time state qualifier, a formal state medalist, and entered this year with lofty goals.
"We came into this meet, competed and looked for a win," Hartley said. "This course is like the state course, so it was good practice."
Henke entered the season as a freshman, unknown to many, but has made her presence known in the debut season.
"I'm really optimistic for state," Henke said. "I think we are going to do great. I'm so excited."
The team success and trip to state might mean the most to Eberly, who qualified for state as a freshman in 2018 and was Clarinda's only runner on that day.
"This is a big deal to not only have a full team but to take them to state as well," she said. "We've had this goal for a really long time, worked super hard for it, and I'm glad it paid off."
Callie King, Cheyenne Sunderman and Amelia Hesse finished 19th, 20th and 29th, respectively.
"I think the team chemistry was the key," Mayer said. "They've been happy about each other's success and pushed each other. That's why they are so successful. It just worked."
On the boys side, five KMAland runners punched their ticket to Fort Dodge, led by Red Oak senior Baylor Bergren's fourth-place finish in 17:04.95.
"You can lay an egg in any meet," Bergren said. "If you do that here, it's over. I was excited to be here on a flat course, it wasn't perfect, but I'm glad with fourth. I feel like I had a good race."
Shenandoah's Alex Razee finished a spot behind Bergren, taking fifth in 17:12.76.
"This course felt fast," Razee said. "There was a lot of adrenaline. There was a lot of pressure and pre-race anxiety. I feel like I did well pushing myself through this course. It's so flat, so it's way easier to keep up the tempo."
Underwood's Bryce Patten is state-bound again after a ninth-place day in 17:19.68.
"Through the first two miles, I pushed well," Patten said. "In the last mile, I got steady. I knew to get out because I might not have qualified if I didn't."
Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder will join the girls team in Fort Dodge, qualifying with respective finishes of 12th and 14th.
"We hadn't really run in these conditions," Schaapherder said about the meet's balmy 46-degree weather. "I think we did well."
Des Moines Christian, Clear Lake and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck claimed the team qualifications while Shenandoah took fourth and Clarinda was fifth.
Tuesday's Class 2A races at the state meet are at 10:30 (girls) and 11:15 (boys). Check out the full interviews with Razee, Patten, Schaapherder, Wagoner, Hartley, Eberly, Henke and Coach Mayer below.