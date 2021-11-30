(Red Oak) -- The Clarinda girls basketball team's second 2021-22 season win came in dominant fashion, rolling to a 52-19 victory over Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Red Oak Tuesday night.
"We came out and we played hard, we executed, and we knew we wanted to come out and defend right away," Hanafan said. "Our goal coming in was to set the tone and play to our level, and I think we accomplished that tonight."
The Cardinals rolled to their first Hawkeye 10 Conference win in the Hanafan era. Plus, they got their revenge against the Tigers, who swept them in their two meetings last year.
Senior guard Chloe Strait picked up right where she left off from last season, leading the charge offensively for the Cardinals alongside fellow guard Taylor Cole and forward Paige Millikan.
"We knew we had athletes, and wanted to space the floor a little bit and let them go be athletes," Hanafan said. "I thought tonight we did a really good job attacking the basket aggressively, under control, at key times hitting shots and kicking it out when we needed to."
Strait would lead the Cardinals in points with 15, while Cole would drop 10 points of her own, and Millikan chipped in with six.
"I was really just taking it to the hoop, and using the backboard, I struggle with that a lot, and just being confident in myself," Strait said.
However, what really helped Cardinals roll Tuesday night was the defensive performance put up by Hanafan's squad.
"We were full court press and falling back up some things, and we just had active hands, we wanted to pressure them, and make them make mistakes, and I think we accomplished that tonight," Hanafan said.
After being outrebounded 59-33 in their lone loss this season to Lenox, Hanafan says his girls were also able to control the boards in their rout of the Tigers.
"After our first game we knew that was something we were going to need to fix, and tonight I thought we did a good job rebounding, boxing out, and we were aggressive getting the basketball."
The Cardinals would open the game with a 10-2 run and never looked back, holding the Tigers to less than 10 first-half points. By the mid-third quarter, the Cardinals extended their lead to 21 points, and when the buzzer struck at the end of the third, they had established a 43-13 lead. Meanwhile, the defensive effort held the Tigers' leading scorer Merced Ramirez to just six points.
Strait entered the Clarinda High School basketball program in 2018 as a freshman where the Cards would go 1-20, and Strait says the program has come a long way since then.
"You know my freshman year this game was almost flipped and now we're the ones being up by thirty," Strait said. "It's almost unbelievable."
Hanafan says the first conference win in a competitive conference is a huge confidence booster moving forward, and they'll look to carry that momentum along with their 2-1 record into their tilt with St. Albert this Friday.
Meanwhile, for the Tigers, they'll look to try and bounce back after a 0-2 start against Lewis Central.
You can check out the full interviews with Hanafan and Strait below.