(Clarinda) -- Last year was special for the Clarinda girls tennis program. The Cardinals enter this year with the opportunity for an even better season.
"We're excited," Coach Randy Pullen said. "We were ready to start the season as soon as it ended last year. They're excited to match (last year) or maybe even do better."
The Cardinals were a state qualifier last year after an undefeated regular season and a dominant postseason run.
"They all got along, and our practices were great," Pullen said. "They put in the time during the summer. It's been a great bunch to work with it."
The Cardinals didn't graduate any starters from last year's lineup. Seniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole lead the lineup. The combo were conference doubles champions last year and finished sixth in Class 1A.
"They're great leaders with great attitudes," Pullen said about Hartley and Cole. "They hope everybody else."
Avery Walter is back in the lineup after a surprising showing at No. 3 singles.
"Last year was her first year playing varsity tennis," Pullen said. "She came onto the scene and exploded. She played really well."
Brooke Brown, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill complete the lineup for the Cardinals, all of whom had winning records in singles play.
"It's going to be exciting," Pullen said. "They know how I run practices. Their attitudes are super. They have fun with what they're doing. They never get down."
With last year's lineup untouched, it's no surprise the Cardinals are aiming high.
"Their goals are what they were last year," Pullen said. "And they expect to do even better."
The Cardinals are the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten and could be a contender for a state title.
How the Cardinals manage the lofty expectations will dictate the trajectory of their season.
"Everybody is going to come out wanting to beat us," Pullen said. "We have to take each match individually and work from there. We can't look way down the road. Every match we play is important."
The Cardinals' first dual is March 30th against Lewis Central. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pullen.