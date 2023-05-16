(Atlantic) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team is one of the final eight remaining in Class 1A for the second consecutive year.
The Cardinals secured their latest trip to the Class 1A State Tennis Tournament with a convincing 5-0 win over Lewis Central Tuesday morning in Atlantic.
"It's great," Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said. "The girls are super happy. We had practice in Red Oak last night because of the rain, and we had a super practice. They were spot on. They were ready for this. You could tell by the scores."
Many might have figured Tuesday's matchup would be a nail-biter after Clarinda beat Lewis Central 5-4 on March 30th, but the Cardinals left little doubt on Tuesday.
"You could see the improvements," Pullen said. "The confidence carried over. We felt we probably should have won 7-2 the first time."
Clarinda started things with Taylor Cole getting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lanee Olsen at No. 1 singles to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Mayson Hartley followed with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Oasis Opheim at No. 2 singles. Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill finished the job with victories over Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel.
"Every one of them won the first set fairly easily," Pullen said. "That put us in the driver's seat. It was huge. They didn't show any fatigue. It was a great day for Clarinda."
There have been many great days for Clarinda over the past two years. They haven't lost a Hawkeye Ten dual in two years, made back-to-back state trips and have perhaps completely rewritten the trajectory of the tennis program for years to come.
"We've already had girls talking about coming out for tennis next year," Pullen said. "We're not going to be as good as we are this year, but this could carry on. It could continue making our program stronger."
Clarinda will compete in the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament on Monday against either St. Albert or Bishop Heelan in Carroll.
"We're going up there expecting to win," Pullen said. "Our postseason matches have been 5-0, 5-0, 5-0. That's a great thing to carry over."
Click below to hear the full interview with Pullen.