(Waterloo) -- The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys bowling teams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Class 1A state meet on Wednesday in Waterloo.
The Cardinals accounted for 2987 pins while Shenandoah was right behind them with 2949. Louisa-Muscatine was crowned the champion with 3414 pins.
The highest individual finisher among the two teams was Shenandoah’s Zayne Zwickel. The senior posted a 224 and a 232 for a 456 series to place 11th — just one pin out of a medal. Clarinda’s Carter Larson was 19th with a 417 series.
Other Clarinda and Shenandoah bowlers on Wednesday:
21. Tyson Bramble, Clarinda (415)
24. Owen Johnson, Clarinda (402)
29. Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (387)
30. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah (384)
32. Treye Herr, Shenandoah (378)
38. Alex Razee, Shenandoah (365)
39. Levi Wise, Clarinda (356)
40. Xander Pullen, Clarinda (354)
42. Cain Lorimor, Shenandoah (347)
48. Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda (330)
Earlier in the day, Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen finished in a tie for 22nd with a 406 series in the 2A tournament. The sophomore had a 189 and 217.
LeMars placed seventh with 2907 pins. The Bulldogs were led by Brody Vanderloo, who placed eighth with a 449 series. Trevor Fisher (32nd, 387), Taye Hassman (36th, 368), Tyler Sundt (40th, 344), Isaac Thompson (43rd, 321) and Zach Dempster (46th, 314) also competed.
