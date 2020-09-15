(Clarinda) -- Clarinda got in the win column this past Friday, rolling to a 49-6 Class 2A District 7-opening win over Red Oak.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (1-2, 1-0) hope that success continues this week when they meet No. 8 Atlantic (2-1, 1-0).
“(The win) is a big morale booster for the team,” Coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. “We came out and set the tone early. I thought we came off the bus a little slow and lethargic our first two games. We came out on Friday and got a three-and-out and scored on our first seven possessions. It’s good to see.”
Clarinda rushed for 223 yards, relying on senior Cole Ridnour (95 yards, 3 TD) and sophomore Tadyn Brown (75 yards, TD), while also throwing for another 119 and a score. The defense, meanwhile, posted 10.0 tackles for loss and forced a pair of Red Oak turnovers.
“The front five has been taking care of things,” Bevins noted. “Our conditioning is getting a lot better. We’re aligning right on defense, and we’re not making mental errors on offense. If that continues and improvements happen, we’re going to keep getting better.”
Their Week 4 meeting with Atlantic is unlike the first three in that they will be traveling. They’ve played a pair of true road games at Treynor and Red Oak to go with a neutral site meeting against Panorama. This week, they will play the Trojans in Glenwood.
“We bring that road dog mentality,” Bevins said. “That’s playing as hard as you can when you go into someone else’s place and shell-shocking them a bit. This year is weird enough as it is already, but we’re just glad to play games. We went through that two-week period with no practice. We’re just happy to be playing.”
The game was moved to Glenwood with Atlantic’s field renovations not yet finished. The Trojans have also played their first three games away from home, losing at Underwood and winning at Kuemper and Greene County the last two weeks.
“They run the ball really well,” Bevins said. “They have two backs that run the ball pretty hard and are elusive. Their quarterback does well with rolling out and finding the open man, and then they switch up at quarterback and will throw the ball around quite a bit. We have to respect both the run and the pass.”
Senior Bodie Johnson leads the Trojans with 180 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while fellow senior Corey Parrott has 155 and two. Junior quarterback Garrett McLaren has 169 yards passing and a score, and sophomore Caden Anderson has thrown for 156 yards. Senior Colin Mullenix is the top receiver with 10 receptions for 177 yards and the touchdown.
“We’re going to have to limit the run game,” Bevins said. “That’s what they want to do to set the tone. They run a nice little trap play, and if we can limit their big play opportunities on the ground and make them one-dimensional that will play in our favor.”
Jay Soderberg will have reports from Glenwood on Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Hear all of KMA Sports’ coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.
Listen to the complete interview with Bevins linked below.