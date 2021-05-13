(Clarinda) -- A season full of ups and downs for the Clarinda boys golf team hits the postseason on Friday when the Cardinals participate in the Class 2A Sectional Tournament in Shenandoah.
"It's definitely been a learning process," Coach Andrew Almelien said about his team's season. "I'm still not 100% sure that I have everyone's strengths and weaknesses down yet."
The Cardinals' strengths and weaknesses were on full display Monday when they finished seventh at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. Despite finishing mid-pack, they were only eight strokes back from fifth and 29 behind the third-place finisher, Kuemper Catholic.
Cooper Neal and Zach Pirtle each shot 83s to place Clarinda.
"I was really proud of Zach and Cooper," Almelien said.
Pirtle and Neal have been the consistent leaders for Coach Almelien's squad this year. Neal -- a junior -- holds a 9-hole average of 45.39. Pirtle averages 43.88 on 9-holes and 87 when playing 18.
Xander Pullen, Carter Larson, Jarrod McNeese and Justus Fine have also been common contributors for the Cardinals this season.
"I want the kids to be consistent," Almelien said. "We haven't necessarily been consistent. We don't really have a number one golfer, which is kinda odd."
Clarinda has had success in duals this season and tested in the always-tough Hawkeye Ten.
"We have played an awful lot on the road this year," Almelien said. "We have moments where we look like we know what we're doing."
The Cardinals hope some of those moments come on Friday when they travel to Shenandoah for their sectional tournament. AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood will also be in attendance.
The top two teams from each sectional advance to district play. Clarinda enters with an outside shot, but Treynor and Underwood seem to be the favorites. Being an underdog is somewhat foreign to Coach Almelien's team, but they are embracing it.
"I'm telling them something I don't normally tell them," he said. "I'm telling them to be aggressive. I'm trying to instill the underdog mentality of "go for it. What's the worst that can happen? It's the first time where we don't come in as favorites. It will be interesting."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will be in Shenandoah on Friday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Almelien.