(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball got all they could handle from their Page County foe, but the Cardinals found a way to hold on and move on to a district final.
The Cardinals (15-9) continually stayed one step ahead of Shenandoah (8-18) in Wednesday's Class 2A District 16 Semifinal, edging the Mustangs 7-4 in a thriller on KMA-FM 99.1.
"That was a very good high school baseball game," Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. "I thought (Shenandoah) played well. We battled, fought through adversity and found a way to hang on."
Clarinda plated a run in each of the first three innings to race to a 3-0 lead. Shenandoah dwindled the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth, but Clarinda kept countering the Mustangs' attempted rally as the Cardinals put up two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to fight off a scare from Shenandoah.
"We kept adding on," Eberly said. "Every time Shenandoah made a run on us, we answered back."
Shenandoah had no shortage of opportunities to clip their Hawkeye Ten rival for the first time in three tries this season. The Mustangs stranded eight baserunners across the final four innings, leaving them loaded in the fifth.
"That was the difference," Eberly said. "We left eight or nine on too, but we got some breaks. I thought we limited mistakes and didn't let them get runs the easy way. They earned everything they got."
James McCall and Creighton Tuzzio pieced together a win for Clarinda. McCall got the start. He threw five innings, striking out six while allowing five hits and three earned runs with two walks.
"I didn't pitch great, but a win is a win," McCall said. "I hit some spots and kinda pounded the zone. I just tried to get in rhythm with the fastball."
"James is James," Eberly said. "He's going to attack the zone. I didn't think he had his best stuff. Some of that's a tribute to Shenandoah's hitters. He battled and competed for us like he usually does. I'm excited with how he kept battling."
Tuzzio spun the final two innings, striking out four and walking only one while allowing three hits.
"James gave us a great lead," Tuzzio said. "I just knew I needed to come in and throw strikes. That's what I did."
Clarinda's offense produced five hits. Tadyn Brown accounted for two of those, doubled, drove in a run and scored three times.
"I told everybody before the game that us seniors weren't ready to go," Brown said. "Everybody wanted to keep playing. Us winning gives us some confidence. The five games before this, I was in a slump. I've been in the cage trying to figure out what I needed to do to hit the outside pitch. I finally found it."
Ronnie Weidman had a hit, an RBI and scored a run for Clarinda. McCall added a hit and an RBI, and Cole Baumgart doubled.
Shenandoah outhit Clarinda, posting nine knocks. Cole Scamman had two hits and an RBI, while Camden Lorimor accounted for a hit and three RBI. Jade Spangler, Cole Graham, Hunter Dukes, Gage Herron, Jacob Rystrom and Joey O'Rourke also posted hits. The Mustangs end their season at 8-18. The Mustangs did not have any seniors on this year's roster.
The win puts Clarinda in a district final for a fourth consecutive year. The Cardinals go for a third straight district title when they face Red Oak in a district final Saturday. The Cardinals and Tigers split their regular-season meetings.
"It's going to be another battle," Eberly said. "I always enjoy going against (Red Oak). It will be a battle. That's what a district final should be. I'm looking forward to it."
View the full interviews with Brown, Tuzzio, McCall and Coach Eberly below.