(Clarinda) -- It came with a scare, but the Clarinda girls basketball beat Denison-Schleswig for the first time in a dozen years Friday night.
The Cardinals (3-5, 1-1) nearly squandered a 13-point second-half lead but held on for the 40-37 victory -- their first over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterpart since January 22nd, 2010.
"I'm super proud of our girls," Coach Conner Hanafan said. "We came out and battled. We made it interesting, but it's a big learning curve for our girls. It was good to come out with a win."
"It's good to get back on track after a couple of losses," freshman Addison Wagoner said. "Our mindset is refreshed and ready to go. We've had some downs, but we got back up with the win tonight."
Wagoner highlighted Clarinda's offensive efforts with 14 points.
"I was open on the three and got my teammates the ball inside," Wagoner said. "That's how we scored."
Jerzee Knight added nine points and seven rebounds, while Carsen Wellhausen totaled five points for the Cardinals.
"We were patient with the ball," Hanafan said. "When we were patient, we got great looks."
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair with both teams managing seven points. Denison-Schleswig (1-5, 1-4) outscored Clarinda 14-13 in the second quarter to take a 21-20 lead into halftime, but Clarinda opened the second half with the first nine points and held Denison-Schleswig to just two third-quarter points to take a 31-23 lead into the fourth.
"Second half, our defense ramped up," Hanafan said. "That shows that good things happen when we do the game plan and execute."
Clarinda grew their lead to as high as 36-23 in the fourth, but Denison-Schleswig methodically chipped away and cut the lead to 38-37 in the final minute. The Monarchs put up a potential go-ahead shot with less than 10 seconds left but couldn't convert. Wagoner crashed the boards and converted two free throws to seal the win.
"We haven't been put in those situations much as a program," Hanafan said. "Tonight we were, and we learned some things. They kept executing. They came in with the mindset it was time to change the tide of our season. They proved it."
Whitlee Auen led Denison-Schleswig with a game-high 18 points. Olivia Meyer and Addison Inman scored six points apiece.
Clarinda hopes to carry their newfound momentum into Tuesday's clash with Harlan.
"It's huge for our girls and program," Hanafan said. "We've been on a five-game skid. When we ramp it up and compete, good things happen."
