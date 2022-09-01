(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda football program suffered a tough opening-week loss. While the Cardinals lick their wounds, they're also preparing for the KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 team.
The Cardinals fell to Creston, 28-12, last week.
"I thought our kids played hard in the first half," Coach Collin Bevins said. "Our conditioning kicked us in the butt last week, but there's nobody to blame but me when it comes to that."
Clarinda rushed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns at 7.4 yards per clip last week.
"I thought we moved the ball well on a few drives," Bevins said. "We had some miscues up front that cost us a few yards. We want to keep true to what we do running the football. If we continue that, we'll improve as the year goes on."
Senior Tadyn Brown started his season on a strong note with 91 rushing yards and a score on 12 totes.
If Clarinda stages a successful season, Brown will be a major contributor to it. He rushed for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
"Our backs were running downhill well," Bevins said. "If we can get someone else going with Tadyn, that would be good."
Dominick Polsley, Ethan McAndrews and Karson Downey also received touches in the backfield.
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt completed four passes for 46 yards last week to McAndrews, Isaac Jones and Andrew Jones.
Friday's contest against Creston was the first for a new-look offensive line featuring Jaxon Miers, Bryson Harris, Elie Vorhies and Jase Wilmes.
Clarinda hopes to bounce back Friday night against Underwood.
The KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Eagles have looked mighty impressive in a 1-1 start.
Underwood has no shortage of weapons, led by quarterback Alex Ravlin. Ravlin shined in Underwood's 58-14 win over Tri-Center with 233 total yards and three scores. Graham Jensen, Gage Savin, Riley Sealock, Josh Ravlin, Maddox Nelson, Mason Boothby, Jack Vanfossan and Wyatt Baker give Ravlin no shortage of playmakers.
"The first thing that jumps out on their film is their weapons on the outside," Bevins said.
Preparing for an explosive offense like Underwood's is daunting, but Clarinda's ready to give it their best shot.
"They like to get their playmakers in space," Bevins said. "When they have the playmakers they do, it's difficult. We have to be sound in what we do with our defensive scheme. They roll off what their backs do. Having good eyes in the backfield and playing hard up front pair pretty well together. If we do those two things for four quarters, we'll be in a pretty good football game."
The Cardinals did some nice things last week, but Bevins hopes his team can clean some things up against Underwood.
"I want to see us be more organized," Bevins said. "I want to see guys locked in. I also want to see us build on what we did well and correct the mistakes."
Nick Stavas and John Tiarks have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Check out the full interview with Coach Bevins below.