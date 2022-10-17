(Red Oak) -- Clarinda thrillingly found a way on Monday night to extend their season and record their first win over Red Oak in 3,691 days.
The Cardinals (16-15) used some senior leadership, burgeoning talent and a little grit to beat Red Oak in a five-set (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12) instant classic Class 3A regional action Monday night.
"I'm so proud of us," senior Taylor Cole said. "I'm so freaking happy. That was such a good game."
After 24 empty-handed tries, Monday was finally the Cardinals' night against one of their fiercest rivals.
"I'm super excited for our team," Coach Jess Hanafan said. "It's been a long time since we beat Red Oak. There's no better time to do it than in the postseason."
Clarinda's win comes 11 days after Red Oak was a four-set victor over the Cardinals on their home floor.
The Tigers picked up where they left off with a 4-0 run to end the first set to take a 1-0 lead in the match.Clarinda scored eight of the first nine in set two and then fought off Red Oak down the stretch to win 26-24.
Clarinda started the third set strong with five of the first six. Red Oak eventually led at 19-18, but Clarinda answered with the final two to win it, 25-23.
In the fourth, Clarinda and Red Oak traded points to an 18-18 tie before Red Oak forced a fifth set with the final seven.
The two schools traded points in the first 10 of the fifth. Then Red Oak posted the next two to grow their lead 7-5, prompting a Clarinda timeout.
Facing a 10-8 deficit, the Cardinals found life with six of the ensuing seven points to take a 14-11 lead. Red Oak fought off match point, but the Cardinals scored next, ending a drought that spanned since this year's senior class was in second grade.
"We were nervous as we should have been," Hanafan said. "Props to our defense for telling our hitters to go. They were listening and watching."
The Cardinals have stressed teamwork and versatility all year. No performance better exemplified those than Monday night.
"It wasn't just one thing," Hanafan said. "We just really put everything together tonight. We only missed six serves, and our offense was great. Everybody played a role in this win."
Freshman Addison Wagoner paced Clarinda's offensive attack with 14 kills
"We haven't beat Red Oak in a long time," Wagoner said. "I'm glad I was here to do it. We hardly let a ball drop."
Jerzee Knight complemented Wagoner's offensive success with some of her own, although it took a little while to get rolling after a few over-anxious attack errors early.
Knight and Wagoner's dominance came on sets from senior Emmy Allbaugh.
"Shoutout to Emmy (Allbaugh)," Knight said. "She was freaking setting me the ball, and I was getting it down. We had a lot of hustle plays."
While not an official statistic, Cole arguably led the Cardinals in hustle plays with numerous digs and bumps that played a hand in Clarinda points. She also finished with eight kills.
"I was just trying to do what my job has been the whole season," Cole said. "I was not letting the ball hit the ground."
"We've been working hard, and it's paying off," Hanafan said. "The girls are such smart players, and it's great."
Marley Gray paced Red Oak with 12 kills. Red Oak ends the season at 22-16 and graduate one starter, Lainey DeVries.
As for Clarinda, the Cardinals are now into a Class 3A regional semifinal at Van Meter Wednesday night on KMA 960. The Bulldogs (25-12) swept Clarke on Monday.
"Their record is similar to ours, but we haven't played any of the same teams," Hanafan said. "We'll just do our thing, play good defense and keep swinging."
"This is the best we've ever played," Cole said. "It's going to take hustle, placing the ball, being smart and limiting errors."
Click below to view interviews with Cole, Knight, Wagoner and Coach Hanafan.