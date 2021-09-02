(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals will look to get into the win column on Friday as they host the number four team in Class 1A, the Underwood Eagles.
The Cardinals started well in week one. It was a tie game at the end of the first quarter last Friday against Creston. Clarinda then was outscored 12-0 in the remainder of the game. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins said their physical play tailed off in the second half.
"The number one thing that stuck out to me was our physicality," Bevins said. "They handled us pretty well. We talk about being the most physical team on the field but we weren't on Friday. It was very apparent come the second half. I think we did a very good job in the first half of matching that physicality and bringing our own dog to the fight a little bit.
"I think they drove down and scored on that first possession in the second half. That sunk our ships I feel like. We never bounced back from that. We couldn't get the ball moving on offense and we couldn't stop them on defense. I was always told if you can't stop the run, it's like a bloody nose it just keeps going and going and there's nothing you can do about it."
From the start of the second half, the Cardinals struggled on both sides of the ball a week ago.
"Moving forward, my challenge to our guys is that we have to change the momentum of a football game," Bevins continued. "We talk about that all the time in practice. There are going to be plays, there's going to be drives or possessions in football games that a call might not go your way. We don't get a stop on third and short and the drive continues, they get a big play over the top and they get a touchdown. We have to change the momentum in our favor after a situation like that. We never got it switched around in the second half."
One positive from last week's loss was the performance of running back Tadyn Brown. He carried the ball 15 times for 107 yards and scored the only touchdown the Cardinals had in the game.
"I thought Tadyn ran hard," Bevins said. "We had some option plays on the outside that got him in space. If we get Tadyn in space and let him use his speed, he's pretty successful. I thought we ran the ball well in the first half.
"We couldn't stop the run in the second half. I think we only had the ball two or three times. We couldn't really get any momentum going on offense so, we struggled there. In the first half, he ran hard and he broke that one for 56 or whatever it was and it was good to see him running away from people down the sideline."
On Friday, the Cardinals will welcome the no. 4 Underwood Eagles into town for the first time since 2017.
"Any time we can bring an unfamiliar foe to town and get some better competition, it's always a win in our book," Bevins said. "Whether it's win or lose, I just want to see our guys go out and compete and stay in a football game for 48 minutes. It doesn't matter if it's the number five team, or number two team we approach every game the same. The only thing that changes is what we do on offense and defense according to what they do."
The Eagles have a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball. That includes their running back Joey Anderson. He carried the rock 17 times for 131 yards and two scores in Underwood's 50-14 win over Tri Center.
"Their back runs hard," Bevins continued. "Once he gets the ball in his hand, he doesn't do much dancing. (He runs) straight forward and then gets to the second level and starts making people miss.
"Up front, they got some pretty good size and they move well. Creston had some good size but I think Underwood's offensive line moves a little better than what Creston had up front. Defensively, they use their speed to their advantage. You can't run up the middle on us. We'll take care of those middle four gaps and you have to bounce the ball outside to where their speed is. It works for them, so props to them.
"They've got some good skill guys on the outside. That Ravlin kid at quarterback is pretty darn good. He can chuck the ball around with the best of them. That will be a good challenge for our DB's (defensive backs) come Friday."
The 0-1 Cardinals will look to upset the number four Underwood Eagles (1-0) tomorrow night. The game will be broadcasted on the KMAland video stream with the preview show to get underway at around 6:00 and kick-off at 7 from Clarinda. Click below to hear the full interview with coach Bevins.