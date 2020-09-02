(Clarinda) -- After a tough loss in week one, the Clarinda football team looks to bounce back against a former district foe.
The Cardinals dropped their season-opener played on Saturday night at Treynor 28-13, in a game that saw them surrender six sacks and give up nearly 300 yards rushing.
"I thought our effort was there," said Head Coach Collin Bevins. "Obviously, with the 14 days of no practice that we had to suffer through, you could tell our guys were getting pretty tired there in the middle of the second and middle of the fourth quarter. That obviously doesn't help much -- not being as deep as we would wish to be on both sides of the ball, we had the same guys playing both ways for the majority of that contest."
Wyatt Schmitt led the way offensively for Clarinda in week one, racking up 119 total yards (81 passing, 38 rushing) to go along with two touchdowns. Schmitt -- who moved into the full-time starting role this year -- has progressed nicely, according to Bevins.
"A lot of his growth has just came with his age," said Bevins. "Obviously as a freshman, he came in and played one game against Mount Ayr and you could tell he was nervous. Most freshman don't get to come in and play quarterback at the varsity level in Iowa. Once he had that game under his belt, I think it helped him realize that he can compete at the varsity level. Saturday, we saw that he can make plays with his arm and with his feet. The confidence with him has just grown with his age and experience."
Up next for the Cardinals is Panorama. The Panthers (0-1) lost 20-14 to Class A No. 1 Grundy Center to open the year. Panther quarterback Domonic Walker passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening loss, finding Drew Taylor five times for 126 yards.
"They like to get you in five-wide situations, spread the defense out and they are going to take what you give them," said Bevins. "Whether it's a five-yard hitch or a 30-yard deep ball to the outside. You've got to be on the same page on defense. If one of us is on a different page, then there's that weakness and they are going to attack it."
Clarinda officials announced this week that the game is being moved to Corning. Kent Larsen will be there Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Bevins below.