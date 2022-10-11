(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear.
The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.
“I think we’re playing well,” Clarinda head football coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. “After three weeks, we had a reality check that we’re good enough to play with these good teams but not quite over the hump. The way we’ve been playing the last four weeks, we’ve been pretty tough to beat.”
Clarinda’s latest victory was unlike the four that came before it, as they battled in a 58-43 shootout with Des Moines Christian’s high-octane passing attack. While the Lions used the passing game, Clarinda leaned heavily on senior Tadyn Brown and the run game.
The senior standout broke the all-time rushing record at the school, posting 275 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
“I was joking with Tadyn before the game, and I told him that I wanted to see him get back to the old Tadyn Brown that went north and south,” Bevins said. “He found a crease and went, and he got back to that on Friday. When he’s running like that there’s not many defenses that will be able to stop him.”
Brown figures to be a pivotal player in Clarinda’s regular season finale on Friday evening. And certainly, Red Oak will bring plenty of motivation to stop their three-game losing skid that knocked them out as a playoff possibility.
“They’re throwing the ball quite a bit more,” Bevins said of the Tigers. “Listening to (Coach Michael Nordeen’s interviews), they want to be a pass-first team, and they’re certainly doing that. They get out to the flat and the short stuff with their screens. Obviously, with Riley (Fouts) being who he is, you always have to account for him running the football. That’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Fouts is another senior back that has had a fine season, accumulating 1,267 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
“We’ve got to keep Fouts between the tackles,” Bevins said. “Once he gets out into space, on the outside, he is pretty dangerous. If we can contain him and keep him inside the tackles that’ll be great for us.”
While Clarinda is locked in at the No. 2 position in the district, Coach Bevins says his team won’t approach this one any different than they have in the previous games on the schedule.
“We still have one district game ahead of us before we start thinking about the playoffs,” he said. “We’re going to take it one week at a time. As far as we’re concerned, we’re trying to go 1-0 each week. Red Oak is the next opponent, and we’ll focus on them right now.”
