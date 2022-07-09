(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda baseball program rolled past Treynor on Saturday night to move within one win from a second consecutive state tournament berth.
The 2A No. 5 Cardinals (22-7) shook off some early defensive woes and used a small-ball approach to post the dominant 11-1 win in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We made some uncharacteristic errors early," Coach Rod Eberly said. "But offensively, we did a lot of good things and put the pressure on them. Offensively, I thought we played really well."
"We all came out hot and ready to play," sophomore shortstop Cole Baumgart. "It was the best baseball we've played all year."
Clarinda totaled only seven hits -- all singles -- to scratch across 11 runs, but they also drew six walks and took advantage of three Treynor errors.
Their patient approach at the plate teed up their usually aggressive mentality on the bases by taking advantage of some passed balls and wild pitches from Treynor.
"We were patient at the plate," Eberly said. "When we get on base, we have a chance to be effective offensively. That's what happened."
Coach Eberly's squad managed two runs in the first, including one on an RBI single from Baumgart.
Treynor responded with a run in the second, but Clarinda pulled away with impressive showings in the second and fourth innings. Clarinda hit through the lineup in the second and fourth, plating five in the second and four in the fourth for the five-inning victory.
"We weren't chasing many bad pitches," Eberly said. "We were hitting a lot of hard, line drives. When you use your speed, and hit the ball on the ground, it makes outs hard on anybody. I was happy with how we performed at the plate."
Baumgart led Clarinda's pleasant night at the dish with three hits and four RBI.
"I was trying to get in as many RBI as I could and put the ball in play," Baumgart said. "I wasn't trying to do too much. They made a few early errors, and we fed off that."
"He had a good night," Eberly said about Baumgart. "That's what he has been doing all year. He can hit at any level, I believe."
A hitless Cooper Neal had two RBI while Justus Fine drove in two runs on one hit for Clarinda. Neal, Baumgart, Tadyn Brown and Ronnie Weidman each scored two runs apiece.
Backed by an efficient offense, sophomore Creighton Tuzzio accrued the win on the mound. Tuzzio used the early run support and leaned on his defense to allow only three hits with one walk while striking out zero in five innings.
Tuzzio's blue-collar outing on the bump came in his first postseason appearance.
"I was just thinking about throwing strikes," Tuzzio said. "I knew I had guys behind me that would make plays."
"He's a composed young man," Eberly said. "He wants the ball in this atmosphere. I knew he would relish the opportunity to be on the mound. He settled his nerves and pitched to contact. Once he did that, it was an easy night for him."
The win has Clarinda one win away from something they've never done before: back-to-back state tournament appearances.
"It's exciting to be where we're at in our program," Eberly said. "The guys are hungry. Hopefully, we'll come out and play relaxed in substate."
Clarinda draws Hawkeye Ten foe Kuemper Catholic in a substate final Tuesday night in Council Bluffs on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Cardinals swept the regular-season doubleheader on June 27th (10-0 & 3-2).
"We'll focus on us," Eberly said. "If we perform the way we're capable, we'll give ourselves a chance in any game."
Andrew Kellar drove in Treynor's only run with a hit, and AJ Schiltz and Brady Coffman also had hits. Treynor ends their season at 15-11.
Coffman, Schiltz, first baseman Kaden Snyder, centerfielder Payton Chapman and reserves Ashton Lander and Grady McKern played their final game on Saturday.
Check out the full interviews with Tuzzio, Baumgart and Coach Eberly below.