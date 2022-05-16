(KMAland) -- The Clarinda baseball team is ranked No. 4 in the first state rankings released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The Cardinals are the highest-ranked KMAland team while St. Albert, Martensdale-St. Marys and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr, Treynor, Bishop Heelan and Sioux City East received votes.
View the full rankings below and the list of ranked KMAland teams.
CLASS 1A
7. St. Albert
9. Martensdale-St. Marys
RV: CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
4. Clarinda
RV: Treynor
CLASS 3A
10. Seregeant Bluff-Luton
RV: Bishop Heelan
CLASS 4A
RV: Sioux City East