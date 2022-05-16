Clarinda Cardinals Logo
Photo: Clarinda CSD

(KMAland) -- The Clarinda baseball team is ranked No. 4 in the first state rankings released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. 

The Cardinals are the highest-ranked KMAland team while St. Albert, Martensdale-St. Marys and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked. 

CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr, Treynor, Bishop Heelan and Sioux City East received votes. 

View the full rankings below and the list of ranked KMAland teams.  

CLASS 1A 

7. St. Albert

9. Martensdale-St. Marys

RV: CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A

4. Clarinda

RV: Treynor

CLASS 3A 

10. Seregeant Bluff-Luton

RV: Bishop Heelan

CLASS 4A

RV: Sioux City East 

1A
2a.jpg
3a.jpg
4a.jpg

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.