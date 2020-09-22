(Shenandoah) -- Clarinda's first Hawkeye Ten Conference win of 2020 came over their fiercest rival.
The Cardinals took care of Shenandoah in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-19 25-18) for their first conference win in seven attempts.
"We knew we had to come out and play well," Co-Coach Macy Elwood said. "We knew Shen wasn't going to give it to us. I thought our girls came out and played hard."
The Cardinals were firing on all cylinders in the first set, racing to an early 13-4 lead en route to the 25-18 victory.
Shenandoah stormed back in the second set, which featured seven ties, and claimed it 25-22 to even the match at 1-1.
Clarinda responded in the third set with a fast start, scoring the first eight points. Shenandoah then scored 11 of the next 14 to tie it at 11, but the Cardinals prevailed down the stretch, relying heavily on the combo of Teya Stickler and Faith Espinosa.
"I'm just glad we came back in the third set," Elwood said. "We talked about in the huddle that we had to come out like we did in set one."
In the fourth set, Clarinda once again started fast, taking an early 8-2 lead. Shenandoah attempted a comeback, but could never get any closer than five, allowing the Cardinals to hold on for the victory.
Espinosa led the offense with a team-high eight kills. She also posed a threat in the front row of the rotation and came through at the service line.
"I was seeing a lot of open spots on the court, so I tried to aim for those," she said.
Stickler set up the offense with 14 assists, but also showed her hitting abilities with seven kills of her own.
"I try to spread out my hitters as much as I can," Stickler said. "But every chance I get to hit the ball, I do."
Jessalee Neihart added four kills while Skylar Kelley and Emmy Allbaugh had three apiece in a balanced attack for Clarinda.
"I think we did come together as a team and notice that we need to put the ball down as a team," Stickler said.
"We don't have one big go-to player, it's a team effort," Elwood said. "The girls did pick each other up when they were struggling and that's nice to see."
Defensively, Taylor Cole led the way with 20 digs while Stickler and Allbaugh added 19 and 13 respectively.
Shenandoah was unofficially paced in the defeat by eight kills from Jasmine Rogers. The loss drops the Fillies to 3-12 on the season and 0-4 in the Hawkeye Ten. They return to action Thursday against Lewis Central.
Clarinda's victory moves them to 4-13 on the year and 1-6 in conference action. The Cardinals will look for another win Thursday when they face Mount Ayr in a non-conference tilt. It's been a wild year for the Cardinals, whose season started with quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
"We just have to keep pushing," Elwood said. "We talked about right after quarantine about how we couldn't let that define us. We came in where we could and worked hard. I think it's starting to show."
Complete interviews with Espinosa, Sticker and Coach Elwood can be viewed below.