(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals (5-3) have sprung to life in the latter parts of the regular season as they head into a clash with Roland-Story (4-4) on Friday.
The Cardinals are hitting their stride at the right time as after a thrilling 58-43 win over Des Moines Christian in Week 7, Head Coach Collin Bevins' team followed that up with a dominant 52-7 regular-season finale victory over Red Oak (4-4).
"Offensively and defensively, we played the most complete game we've played all year," Bevins told KMA Sports. "Our focus going in was to shut down (Riley) Fouts and make them throw the football, and we did that until that last drive where he scored. But, all around, it was a good game and we were very pleased."
Senior running back -- and now Clarinda's career rushing leader -- Tadyn Brown has had two phenomenal games, including a 300-yard and seven-touchdown performance over Red Oak.
"He's trusting those guys up front now, running north and south, and when he's running like that it's tough to spot him," said Bevins. "Those 300 yards, the guys upfront don't get the recognition they deserve because they're the unsung heroes out there."
Brown has totaled 1,053 yards on the season, 575 of which have come in the past two weeks, along with 14 touchdowns, all on 118 carries. Senior quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has chipped in with 394 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and seven passing touchdowns, five of which have gone to senior wideout Isaac Jones.
With the wins, Clarinda has surged to averaging 30.5 points and 213 rushing yards per game.
"We ran a lot of the same stuff these last two weeks and the defenses that we saw were very similar, so we thought the same play sheet we had for Des Moines Christian would work for Red Oak and turns out it did," said Bevins. "It's been fun to watch us develop here the last couple of weeks on offense."
The Cardinals' defense has also shown flashes of dominance and clutch stops later in the season, particularly in getting pressure in the backfield. Clarinda forced eight tackles for loss and four sacks in their regular season finale Friday.
"Coach (Roger) Williams and Coach (Conner) Hanafan do a great job with the defense and mixing things up whether its a three-front or a four-front -- that fourth defensive lineman we bring in, you never know if he's coming or dropping," said Bevins. "Coach Williams also does a good job of mixing up his blitzes -- he doesn't bring the same person every time and brings them from all different angles."
However, Bevins says he wants to see his team tighten up their special teams before their first playoff matchup.
"We had a punt blocked there against Des Moines Christian, and we've got to be able to kick PATs and protect PATs," said Bevins. "Last year, in the playoffs, that kind of came back to haunt us there with the 14-13 game."
The Cardinals' defense will need to stay stout against the run this Friday as they head into their Class 2A first-round matchup with Roland Story. The Norsemen are led by junior running back Jonovan Wilkinson, with 770 rushing yards, and quarterback Hesston Johnson who tossed for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.
"They run the ball a lot but they'll also throw in some play action and quick passes to keep you honest," said Bevins. "They've got a running back that's pretty shifty and once he gets into open space he's hard to catch. Their quarterback is decent at throwing the football, but he's a lot better running the ball, and he's very elusive. You'll get three or four guys at him around his feet and he still finds a way to get five more yards."
The Cardinals are also seeking their first playoff win since 2014.