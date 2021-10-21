(Clarinda)-- The Clarinda Cardinals will face the PCM Mustangs for only the sixth time ever. The two teams with 4-4 records will meet in the first round of the Iowa high school football playoffs.
The Cardinals defense has allowed less than 3.5 yards per carry this season. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins says the two teams have similarities.
"They like to run the football just like us. They run it out of the same formation. Two back sets with a tight end or one back sets with a tight end and two splits. They like to establish the run, hit their screen passes, or take their deep shots. I think we are very similar in that aspect. We like to establish the run first and then take what the defense gives us after that."
PCM Quarterback Carson Vandelune may prove to be a tough matchup for the Cardinals.
"You expect him to be a pocket passer, but then you watch the film on him, and when he gets in trouble, he's very good at getting yards. I've seen some plays where he'll lose 15 yards, reverse field, and still pick up a first down.
"Keeping him in check and keeping him in the pocket will be a very tough task for our defensive line. I thought we did a good job of that the last three weeks against the quarterbacks we've faced. I think we'll do very well with this challenge."
Clarinda will focus on making the PCM offense one-dimensional.
"The more you can make a football team one-dimensional, it makes them a little bit easier to defend on defense," Bevins continued. "If we take away that running game and make them one-dimensional, our d-line can pin their ears back and rush the passer. Our secondary knows that the pass is coming, and that makes things a little easier.
"Moving forward, I don't see that changing. If we can make them (PCM) throw the football, and we're able to rush the passer the way that we're capable of, I think it will be a great recipe for success."
PCM visits Clarinda for the sixth matchup between the teams. PCM leads the all-time series 4-1, according to BCMoore. Their last meeting was on October 7th, 2011. In that game, the Mustangs rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Cardinals.
The score has only been within three scores one time. That game came in 2001 when PCM defeated Clarinda 29-28. The only win of the series for the Cardinals came the previous year (2000). They took care of the Mustangs 32-13 in Clarinda.
You can listen to the game on KMAland.com and hear the full interview with Bevins below.