(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda football team is hoping to build on a few bright spots from its first two weeks as it searches for its first win of the season.
The Cardinals dug themselves an early hole last week in a 59-22 loss to Underwood.
"I really liked how we fought back after we gave up a quick 28 points there in the first six minutes of the game," said Head Coach Collin Bevins. "Our kids could have very easily given up at that point and just let it get to 35 and let the clock roll for the rest of the game. But, they came over and buckled their chinstraps and they went to work for another three-and-a-half quarters. That was good to see. I thought we were controlling the line of scrimmage at times. That was good to see with our guys up front because that was a big question mark from the week before."
Through two weeks, Clarinda has shown flashes running the ball with three players over 100 yards on the ground. Tadyn Brown has paced things with 185 yards, while Wyatt Schmitt (105 yards, 2 TD) and Karson Downey (104 yards) have done the bulk of the work.
"Our conditioning needs to improve," said Bevins. "We've got a lot of kids playing both ways, so the more in-shape those kids are, the better off we are. I want to improve on throwing the ball too. Wyatt (Schmitt) has been throwing the ball around more this year than years past. Obviously, the numbers aren't there, but it's good to see him improving and not locking in on one person and throwing to that one person the whole game."
Up next for Clarinda is a matchup with Treynor. Treynor comes in 2-0 after a close win at St. Albert in week one and a methodical takedown of Tri-Center last Friday.
"This isn't your typical Treynor team that we've seen the last two years," said Bevins. "They aren't running the ball 60 times a game. They're spreading the ball out a little bit and they've got some playmakers on the outside. It'll be a good test for our guys on the outside defensively. Offensively, they're kids fly around on defense. That's very apparent when you watch the film. They've got their kids playing hard on D. It's been the same way for two years, so I wouldn't expect anything less this year."
Treynor quarterback Kayden Dirks has put the ball in the air 58 times in the first two weeks, completing 33 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns, against just one interception. Karson Elwood has hauled in 10 balls for 172 yards and two scores, while Alan Young has nine catches for 147 yards and two scores.
"We're going to have to get our defense off the field," said Bevins. "If they can control the clock and control the game like they have the last two years, I think it's going to be tough for us to come out on top. We have to keep our offense on the field, put together drives and hopefully get our defense off the field fast when they get the ball."
Keith Christensen and Luke Cox will have the call for the game that you can watch at kmaland.com Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Bevins below.