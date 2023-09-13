(Clarinda) -- After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Clarinda football team welcomes KMA Class 2A No. 1 Van Meter to town on Friday for their District 7 opener.
The Cardinals (2-1) dominated much of the first three-and-a-half quarters of last week's game against Treynor (3-0). But, a late surge had the Cardinals come up just short in overtime in the 34-28 loss.
"Friday night was a tough one for us because controlled the football game all the way until about four or five minutes left in that one, but kudos to (Treynor) for making plays when it mattered," Clarinda Co-Head Coach Conner Hanafan told KMA Sports. "We had a lot of good things still come out of that game."
Despite the loss, the Cardinals still pounded the rock for 318 rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry, along with three rushing scores. Sophomore quarterback Noah Harris completed six of his 10 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown while showing off the wheels, scampering for 201 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
"Noah is a very dynamic athlete and he's a great quarterback with speed and he's very smart and a huge competitor," said Hanafan. "Having him back there at quarterback is a big bonus for us and he can throw the ball also. We're very confident in him to be able to make the right read and throw."
Meanwhile, Dominick Polsley eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards for the third straight game and punched it twice into the end zone. Karson Downey has also chipped in 132 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
"(Polsley) and Karson are very physical guys, they're downhill, look for contact, and take holes," said Hanafan. "Those guys have done a great job of staying committed, doing their jobs, and blocking for each other."
Hanafan also attributes much of the success for the run game, which has amassed over 800 yards this season and averaging six yards a tote, to the offensive line--Jase Wilmes, Bryson Harris, Brayden Nothwehr, Mason Nally, and Eli Vorhies.
"This year we knew we were going to rely on our offensive line and they're doing a really good job of being physical and having a knowledge of the different (defensive) fronts or stunts that they get," said Hanafan. "Kudos to those guys up front for getting a push."
Wilmes has also been a dominant piece of the Cardinals' defensive effort, leading the team in tackles (16), tackles for loss (nine), and sacks (three). Nothwehr has also picked up eight tackles for loss, while Karsten Beckel leads the team with two interceptions.
"This year we've really got (Wilmes) to play a little more free--we're bringing other guys on pressure so it allows him to go make those plays and he's done a fantastic job with that," said Hanafan. "Coach (Roger) Williams has done a great job of getting guys committed to the scheme and we don't want to be a passive defense--we want to be the aggressor and make things happen."
That Cardinals' defense will be put to the test once more this week against a strong and balanced Van Meter offense led in the backfield by running back Ben Gordon with 460 yards and three scores on 65 carries, while quarterback Austin Baumhover has toted the rock for 216 yards on 34 carries while also completing 71% of his passes for 410 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I told the guys that you got to believe in each other, the scheme, your keys, what you've been taught, and let the cards fall where they may, and we're going to have to be physical, control the line of scrimmage, and not turn the ball over," said Hanafan. "You can't ask for a better matchup to have Van Meter come to Clarinda for our first district game."
Clarinda has played Van Meter twice, with the Bulldogs winning the 2019 and 2018 matchups 49-7. Ethan Hewett and Alex Lihs will have the play-by-play from Clarinda on the KMAX-Stream. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Conner Hanafan below: