(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season.
Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
“We wanna take that momentum we had at the end of the year and try to carry it over here to week one,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We’ve gotta try to start off on a better foot than 0-3. We scheduled some tough opponents in the first three weeks for non-district and I wouldn’t have it any other way for our guys.”
The season opener at Creston is just the first of those three non-district matchups which also include Underwood and Treynor.
The Cardinals will rely heavily on the offensive skills positions, as their quarterback, leading rusher and leading pass-catcher from 2021 will all be back on the field this year.
On paper, Tadyn Brown, who was a breakout star for the Cardinals last year, is the most notable of those. Brown rushed for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging north of eight yards per carry as a junior.
“[Tadyn] is a pretty durable guy,” Bevins said. “He runs the ball hard whenever he gets his number called. He averaged close to 8.5 yards per carry last year and I wouldn’t expect anything less from him this year.”
Even though Brown still figures to be a major part of the playbook, Clarinda will look to spread the ball around more than it has in season’s past.
“I expect to be pretty balanced [on offense],” Bevins said. “Being balanced has been a mission of ours since I got here and obviously our numbers show that we’ve been pretty run-heavy the last three years but with the guys we have coming back and the guys we have out there at receiver this year, I’d be a bad football coach if I didn’t use them.”
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt is back for his senior year after throwing for 771 yards and six touchdowns with a completion rate over 50 percent in his junior campaign. Isaac Jones will serve as his primary receiver following a season in which he hauled in 36 passes for 518 yards and six scores.
Adam Jones, Levi Wise and Ronnie Weidman are also expected to contribute in the passing game.
While the skill positions remain largely unchanged from a year ago, the offensive line endured a major makeover in the offseason. The Cardinals are tasked with replacing three players from an offensive line that was a force in 2021.
“Losing three starters up front that had started for three years is obviously big shoes to fill,” Bevins said. “We had to move some guys. We had some bigger running backs that might not move as well as some of the others, so we had to move a couple of those guys down to the offensive line and they’ve bought all-in. They’ve made huge strides since the first day of camp to where we are today and I’m just excited to see those guys’ hard work pay off when we put a product on the field on Friday.”
Creston will get the first look at the Clarinda product this year in a week one matchup.
Last season, the Panthers narrowly edged out the Cardinals in an 18-6 defensive battle.
Bevins foresees a similar game when his Cardinals square off against his alma-mater again.
“We just expect it to be a physical football game,” Bevins said. “Even when I played in Creston, it was a very physical mindset defensively and up front, so we know what we’re getting into.”
The Panthers bring back starting quarterback Kyle Strider, who passed for 958 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, as well as running back Brennan Hayes and receiver Brandon Briley, who were major contributors to the offense last year.
“We expect them to run the football,” Bevins said. “That was kind of their M.O. last year and they got some key runners coming back and a quarterback coming back, so we kind of expect them to have the same identity week one as they did last year, but we’re preparing for anything.”
Nick Stavas and Luke Cox have the call on the KMA Video Stream as Creston hosts Clarinda at 7 P.M. Friday. Hear the full interview with Bevins below.