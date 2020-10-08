(Clarinda) -- Entering into the final week of the regular season Clarinda is ready for the upcoming weeks of their football season.
Clarinda (2-4) has had a unique season, as many have had here in 2020. Two blowout wins and three of the four losses have been by an average of eight points. With the start of the 2020 season up in the air battling COVID for Clarinda head coach for the Cardinals Collin Bevins is proud of the way his team has battled.
“It’s good to see the fight in the kids. It’s also nice to see us staying in close games right now instead of getting blown out one way or another,” Bevins said.
Sophomore Wyatt Schmitt has led the Cardinals in yards (845) and touchdowns (11) on the season, but Bevins discussed how his underclassman has been so trusting of his teammates.
“He trusts his receivers to make the play. He’s grown with that throughout the year and it’s been impressive to watch,” Bevins said.
Michael Shull is another Cardinal having a successful season with 651 yards and two touchdowns but with the postseason looming Bevins says he’s looking for some guys to step up in big situations. These include playmakers such as Shull, Cole Ridnour, Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones.
“We’ve been pretty balanced all around with what we’ve been able to do and who we are able to use. We are looking for more plays from those playmakers we have been using the whole time,” Bevins said.
\With a lot of uncertainty throughout the state in terms of how the postseason will look with every team making the playoffs it can be tough for teams to prepare for what's ahead in the next two weeks. Bevins just takes a simple approach with his Cardinals.
“Right now we are just taking it one day at a time and let the state handle it how they are because nobody really knows what is going to happen. If we just take it day by day I think it will make things easier on us,” Bevins said.
This week Clarinda makes the long trip North to take on the Des Moines Christian Lions (3-1). You can hear the game on the KMAX-Stream 2 on kmaland.com where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call. Bevins spoke on one of the challenges playing against the Lions.
“They’re pretty fast and have a lot of guys that they are able to spread the field with. It will force our linebackers to be out in space and tackle out in space,” Bevins said.
To hear the full interview and story with Collin Bevins click below.