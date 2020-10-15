(Clarinda) -- The postseason has officially arrived in this odd 2020 season and for the Clarinda Cardinals they are ready for a very familiar opponent.
The Page County Super Bowl rematch is set for the first week of the postseason coming up on Friday. Clarinda after defeating Des Moines Christian in a convincing 36-7 victory look to improve on a strong defensive effort.
“It was good to watch and fun to watch going into the playoffs. We have to have everyone clicking on all cylinders and defensively we did that last week,” head coach Collin Bevins.
Sophomore Tadyn Brown was a key part in the victory for Clarinda on Friday night with a punt return and a big 80 yard touchdown run. Bevins talked about how nice it is to have that big play ability headed into the postseason.
“It gives us the confidence that we can pull those big plays off. We broke a few of them in the regular season,” Bevins said.
Clarinda comes into the rematch of the Page County Super Bowl at a 3-4 record and facing a Shenandoah team with an identical record. Clarinda was able to take home the trophy after game one defeating Shenandoah 45-10. Bevins explained his keys to avoiding Shenandoah taking the trophy back.
“They know what we want to do and we know what they want to do. It’s going to come down to who hangs onto the ball the longest and who doesn’t have the penalties,” Bevins said.
In a rivalry that dates back to 1897 this one has a little extra meaning as it becomes a lose and go home scenario on the line. Bevins described his team's attitude on the matchup.
“It’s not tough to get these guys ready to play, they know the significance of the game. They’ve been preached the Page County Super Bowl since they were playing pee wee football in fourth grade. Now that it’s a playoff game it amps that up even more,” Bevins said.
You can hear the rematch of the Page County Super Bowl on the KMAX-Stream 2 on kmaland.com where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call live from Clarinda. To hear the full interview with Collin Bevins click below.