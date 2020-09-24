(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals are excited for the Page County Superbowl despite a slow start to the 2020 season.
Clarinda currently sits at 1-3 in this odd 2020 season. A team who had to quarantine in the preseason and a team who has yet to play a home game thanks to a new field that hasn’t been helped by mother nature. Last week was another tough game for the Cardinals falling to the Trojans in Atlantic 7-0. Head coach for the Cardinals, Collin Bevins spoke on the positives he’s seen despite the tough start.
“I’ve thought our conditioning has gotten a lot better throughout the week. Our guys are playing four full quarters now you know after the quarantine. We’ve taken each week on as they come and it doesn’t matter who the opponent is we are going to approach it the same way,” Bevins said.
Wyatt Schmitt has been leading the way for the Cardinals with 613 yards and seven touchdowns, but Bevins spoke on another player who has made a big impact for his team.
“Isaac Jones has been one guy who has stood out to me right now,” Bevins said. “He’s making the plays on the deep balls that Wyatt is giving him a chance to go and get and a couple of times he’s turned those deep balls into touchdowns.”
Jones has eight receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in his sophomore season. The Page County Super Bowl is one where the environment is just different and to add on to it this year it will be homecoming for the Cardinals.
“We don’t like to lose to those guys and I know they don’t like to lose to us and it’s bragging rights for 365 days,” Bevins said.
This will be the first home game of the season for Clarinda and you can hear the game on the KMAX-Stream on kmaland.com where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call beginning around 6:50. Bevins spoke on his team's excitement to be in front of the home crowd.
“These seniors have waited a long time to play on their home field. Now that it’s ready to go for us to go on it, our guys are really excited to get out there and play in front of the home crowd for once,” Bevins said.
To hear the full interview with Collin Bevins click below.