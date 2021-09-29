(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football suffered a 41-0 defeat to Greene County on Friday, leaving a sour taste with the Cardinals heading into this week's Page County Super Bowl.
The Cardinals found themselves in a 7-0 deficit after the first play when the Rams took the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. The Cardinals never recovered, dropping to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A District 8 action.
"Greene County is a good program," Coach Collin Bevins said. "They are putting a good product on the field right now. We just came out really flat. That just sunk our sail. Our attitude never picked up, and I didn't feel the desire from our team."
The loss prompted a challenge from Bevins to his team, which is still very much in play for one of the district's four postseason positions.
"I told them they control their own destiny," he said. "I told them we can buckle down, play our hearts out and win our next three games to be number two in the district. Or we can turn it in right now and check out."
Coach Bevins says he feels his message resonated with the team.
"Talking to the guys on Saturday, I feel they are refocused and ready to go," he said. "They weren't proud with how Friday went. They know that doesn't represent how hard they work or who they are as a program. We are looking forward to starting our three-game stretch at the end."
The Cardinals' stretch consists of Shenandoah, Des Moines Christian and Red Oak, all of which will have massive postseason implications.
"We are going to get fired up again," Bevins said.
Of course, it's pretty easy to get fired up when you mention the Cardinals' next opponent: Shenandoah.
Like Clarinda, the Mustangs also enter the Page County Super Bowl at 1-4 and reeling after a tough loss -- a 40-7 rout at the hands of Clarke. Their postseason prospects are also in limbo with an 0-2 district record. So, it's safe to say the stakes are large heading into this rivalry matchup.
"I'm excited," Bevins said. "Coach (Ty) Ratliff has them spread out more than they have been in the past. They are throwing the ball around."
Quarterback Nolan Mount returns for the Mustangs after missing last week, and he's had little trouble moving the ball with 911 yards in four games. Bevins expects the talented sophomore signal-caller to cause his team fits.
"It's not hard to get motivated when you play an in-county rival," he said. "I know he will be ready to go."
Skill players Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten and Blake Herold also present challenges for the Cardinals.
"They play hard and leave everything they have on the field each Friday," Bevins said.
Friday's battle is the 112th known edition of the Page County Super Bowl. Clarinda leads the all-time series 56-50-5 and has won the last four, including a 55-20 victory in the Class 2A postseason last year.
Much like the previous 111 contests, Bevins expects his team's result depends on turnovers and penalties.
"We have to take care of the football," he said. "It usually comes down to that in this game. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot like that this week."
Carson Schubert and TJ Young have the call Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bevins.