(Clarinda) -- A brewing rivalry takes place on Friday as the Clarinda football team looks to stay unbeaten against the 2-0 Treynor Cardinals.
The Radio Iowa Class 2A no. 5 and KMAland A/1A/2A no. 3 Clarinda Cardinals (2-0) come into the clash riding high off a 56-0 victory over Red Oak (1-1) last week.
"It's all about kids buying in on both sides of the ball and our kids have done that the last couple of weeks," Clarinda Co-Head Coach Roger Williams told KMA Sports. "Defensively, you've got to take away what other teams are doing and have a gameplan and do it for 48 minutes--for the most part we did that this week and played downhill on both sides of the ball."
Leading that potent rushing attack, which averages over 253 yards a game, is junior running back Dominick Polsley, who has toted the rock 37 times for 287 yards and five touchdowns--four of which came in the win over Red Oak.
"Dominick runs downhill and is tough to bring down," said Williams. "He keeps his legs moving and is always trying to run people over. He's brought a big punch for us and a little bit more speed than we thought we had."
Karson Downey has also chipped in with 118 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Noah Harris has tallied 82 yards and two scores. With some younger players in the backfield, Williams adds they have also relied on their experienced offensive line, including Jase Wilmes, Bryson Harris, Brayden Nothwehr, Mason Nally, and Eli Vorhies.
"Our offensive line (players) aren't the biggest kids but they bring a lot of experience," said Williams. "This the second year for some of them and some of them three doing this. We lean on those guys a lot and they've come through for us up front."
Meanwhile, on the defensive side, the Cardinals have given up only seven points in their first two games and allowed just 28 total offensive yards in last week's game against Red Oak.
"We're just letting them play and get up field and try to be an attack defense," said Williams. "The last couple weeks, teams have tried to get outside on us, so we've brought some pressure outside and we've got some experience and size in the middle so we can even be a little more aggressive on the outside as well."
Wilmes and Nothwehr have clogged up the backfield, combining for 13 tackles for loss this season, while Wilmes also leads the team with 10.5 tackles. Karson Downey has also racked up eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. That defense will meet a balanced challenge in Treynor on Friday as they have averaged 198 yards through the air behind the arm of Ben Casey and nearly 88 rushing yards behind the legs of Danny Kinsella.
"Coach (Jeff) Casey will have those guys ready to go and they're well coached," said Williams. "They bring a lot of skill guys out on the perimeter, so we've got to try to take those guys away once they get the ball because they're pretty athletic. They also run (Kinsella) whose pretty tough. They also like to give some option looks so we've got to be consistent in our (defensive) scheme."
Likewise, Treynor's defense has only given up six points in their two wins over St. Albert and Tri-Center.
"Treynor's going to bring some linebackers and somebody is coming about every play and they try to put some pressure on you," said Williams. "So, we've got to pick up some blitzing linebackers and get our head across on some down blocks when someone is coming hard."
Clarinda has met Treynor three times in the last three years--taking last year's matchup 42-34, while Treynor won the previous two 20-13 and 28-13. Ethan Hewett and Keith Christensen will have play-by-play Friday night on the KMAX-Stream. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Roger Williams below: