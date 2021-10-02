(Shenandoah)-- The Page County Super Bowl once again went to Clarinda as they defeated Shenandoah 56-13 in the 112th meeting between the two schools.
The Clarinda Cardinals faced some tough opponents early in the season. The combined record of the teams Clarinda played before tonight is currently 20-5. Running back Tadyn Brown said it built their mental toughness.
"The teams we played before this set us up for this because we've been hungry to get a win," Brown said. "The teams we played before this were really good, and they set us up for this."
The Cardinals shot some fireworks off early as they recovered an onside kick to begin the game. Despite what looked to be a designed onside kick, Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins said it was unplanned.
"That was a little bit of a miscommunication on the kicker's part," Bevins said. "We wanted that to go to the 30 on the left hash. Just a little bit of an under kick. It just fell our way. (He) got an ear full from me when he (Caden Butt) came back. It all worked out. Starting fast one thing we talked about in practice after how we played last week."
The Cardinals offense would score 21 consecutive points after the onside kick recovery. The onslaught included two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Wyatt Schmitt and one from Tadyn Brown. Schmitt said they had something to prove after a tough loss a week ago.
"We were definitely hungry, coming off the homecoming game," said Schmitt. "That one really hurt. When you got the offensive line who are hitting guys and making holes, it makes it that much easier."
The Mustangs scored six points to end the 21-0 run by Clarinda. Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount found receiver Hunter Dukes for a 9-yard touchdown pass. It was 21-6 after one quarter of play.
The Cardinals then went on to score 28 straight points. The only other score for Shenandoah was a 44-yard touchdown pass from Mount to Blake Herold.
Coach Bevins said the Mustangs showed them a different look on defense.
"Last week, we wielded through, a bunch of middle linebackers that we missed, we had guys slanting that we missed. They threw a five front at us tonight, but once we picked up on that. Despite those two drives we had to kick, I was very pleased with how we played offensively. The guys upfront really got movement on the positive side of the line of scrimmage, that was good to see.
"We've really challenged those guys in practice the last two weeks to start getting vertical and start pushing people off the ball. I was very pleased with that. Obviously, Tadyn and Wyatt, but when you've got a front five like that and a tight end that will block like that, that makes your job easy. Glad they could reap the rewards of that and put on a good performance."
Brown finished the game with 14 carries, 194 yards and had three rushing touchdowns. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Jones. Schmitt was 5-9 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown pass. He also added nine carries for 151 yards and three scores. Jones snagged three receptions, 48 yards, and two touchdowns.
Mount finished 15-30, 136 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Herold had 11 receptions, 129 yards, and a score.
Greene County (5-1, 3-0) remains at the top of the Class 2A District 8 standings. Next week the Cardinals (2-4, 2-1) travel east for a battle with Des Moines Christian (2-4, 1-2). The Mustangs take to the road to face the Greene County Rams next week. You can listen to the interviews below.