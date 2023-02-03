(Corning) -- Hot shooting and dominant defense lifted Clarinda boys basketball past Southwest Valley Friday.
The Cardinals (10-9) knocked down a slew of three-pointers en route to a 66-37 blowout win.
“I’m pretty happy,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberley said. “We shot the ball well tonight against zone, which is something we haven’t done a great job at… when that started happening, we were able to open up the zone a little bit and get to what we wanted to do, [which was] get the ball inside.”
Wyatt Schmitt was the catalyst for much of Clarinda’s shooting success, scoring 17 points on 5-of-8 three-pointers.
“We started really slow on offense and I was getting a little worried, but practice is the same way, so it kind of just translates over,” Schmitt said. “We started hitting shots and working our offense more and the shots started to fall.
On top of the offensive frenzy, the Cardinals locked down defensively, holding the Timberwolves to just 13 field goals on the night and keeping Southwest Valley’s leading scorers, Cael Hogan and Roman Keefe, out of double figures.
“We mixed it up a little bit with our defense,” Eberley said. “We started with a little press and then stayed in man. We were switching a lot, we’re pretty long and with our athleticism, it allows us to do that. [We just wanted to] keep them in front of us, and we did a pretty good job of that most of the night.”
The first quarter was closely contested, but after that it was all Clarinda thanks to Schmitt.
In the first 90 seconds of the second quarter, Schmitt nailed four shots from beyond the arc to turn a five-point game into a 17-point lead for the Cardinals.
“[Schmitt’s shooting] gave us a boost,” Eberley said. “We were a little stagnant. We were slowly plugging away on the scoreboard, but when he got those four, we talked about a heat check. Just keep shooting until you miss… it was neat to see somebody get hot like that. It was good for us.”
From there, the shots kept falling and the stops kept coming for the Cardinals as they cruised to victory.
“It feels good knowing that we can come in, come out and show out,” Schmitt said. “But, we gotta work as a team, keep working hard and keep moving forward.”
Clarinda has now won six of its last eight games and broke the .500 mark for the first time since December.
“We’re playing a lot better than we [were],” Eberley said. “We’re excited for how we played tonight, but we’ll get back to work on Sunday.”
With the recent success and a newfound confidence, the Cardinals will look to stay hot as they close out the regular season schedule and enter postseason play.
“We’ve just been talking about getting better each game we play,” Eberley said. “[Class] 2A is pretty loaded in our area, so we’ll be interested to see where we go and where we end up. We’re excited about the challenge, hopefully we get better next week and then we’ll see where it falls.”
Clarinda returns to action Monday for a road date with Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Creston.
View full video interview with Schmitt and Eberley below.