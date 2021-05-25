(Clarinda) — Clarinda jumped out to an early lead and got one big inning en route to an 8-3 win over Glenwood to open conference play.
The Cardinals (2-0) also got a clutch relief performance from freshman Cole Baumgart, who allowed just one earned run and three hits over the final 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win in his high school debut.
“It felt really good,” said Baumgart. “We came out really good. We had a few errors that we can clean up, but overall it was good.”
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Clarinda Head Coach Rod Eberly. “We put the ball in play early and were able to get on base with our guys that can run a little bit. When we can do that, we can have instant offense on the bases all night.”
Clarinda jumped in front early in the first. Michael Shull got aboard with a bunt single on the first pitch of the game and came around to score on a Tadyn Brown double. Brown moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to put the visitors in front 2-0 after one.
“It’s always big to get on the road and get a couple early in the first inning and get your nerves settled a little bit,” said Eberly. “I don’t care if we’ve played a game or not, conference is different and every night you’ve got to be ready to go. It’s good to get those early.”
Clarinda would add one more in the third as Cole Ridnour drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a ground out by Shull.
Glenwood answered back with two of their own in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Caleb Dressel was hit by a pitch and Risto Lappala reached on an error. Another Clarinda error plated Lappala and courtesy runner Peyton Maxwell to cut it to a 3-2 game.
The Cardinals batted around in the fifth, eventually scoring four runs. Shull led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch, Brown had a bunt single and then scored on a single by Cooper Neal. Neal and Jarod McNeese would both come around to score on a Glenwood error.
Both teams traded runs in the sixth and Baumgart shut the door in the seventh to pick up the win in relief.
“Cole’s very comfortable in that position,” said Eberly. “That’s something he’s done really well all through his growing up. Cooper is one of our top guys, but he had a muscle injury and we didn’t want to push him too much early in the year. We took him out and Cole did a great job.”
Offensively, Clarinda was led by Shull, who reached base three times and scored three runs. Brown also reached three times, scored twice and drove in a run, while Neal added two RBI.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Baumgart and Eberly in a video you can view below.
Glenwood’s offense managed 10 hits, but stranded 11 runners on the night. Jayme Fritts, Kayden Anderson, Austin Patton and Evan Soergel all had two hits, including one double each. Anderson took the loss on the mound despite striking out seven over four innings of work.