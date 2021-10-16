(Clarinda)-- The Clarinda Cardinals got their first win at home this season with a 44-0 victory Red Oak.
Well, if you like fireworks early and often, this was the game for you. Tadyn Brown started the game by returning the opening kickoff 93 yards to the house. The Cardinals would miss the extra point and led 6-0.
Clarinda would add another touchdown in the 1st quarter. Brown scored for the second time in the game on a 21-yard touchdown run. The Cardinals added a two-point conversion on a pass from Wyatt Schmitt to Isaac Jones. The lead was 14-0 for Clarinda at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Cardinals scored 16 more points in the first half. They added 14 more points in the second half and cruised to the 44-0 win. Brown finished with 132 yards on 14 carries and had five total touchdowns. He had 127 yards on returns, 93 on the opening kickoff return.
"The line helps a lot," Brown continued. "With those five to open up space like that and just give me space to run, it helps a lot. We have our fullback, Marshall Durfey, he blocks a lot for me, and that helps, too."
Red Oak's Riley Fouts averaged nearly five yards (4.8) per carry coming into the game but was held to just 43 yards on 18 carries (2.5 yards per carry) in the game. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins says they changed the game plan from last week.
"We went back to our four-front this week," coach Bevins said. "We went back to the 4-4 (formation), and we really focused on stopping the run. We knew that the only way they were going to beat us was by throwing over the top.
"They came out in the second half, made some adjustments, and they were throwing the ball over the top a little bit. We focused on it. We challenged our kids, and they answered that bell. They played hard. There's really no words to describe how they played. To hold a guy like Fouts to 13 yards on 13 carries in a half, that's tremendous in my mind. If we can do that every week, we'll be pretty good."
Bevins says it was important to get the seniors at least one win at home this season.
"I just told them, we've got to send our seniors off right. We haven't won at home this year. We've played three tough games here at home. Our seniors haven't experienced a win here at home yet. The seniors last year only got two games at home. I challenged them to send our seniors out, right. We opened the game off, couldn't have written it up any better. They answered the bell and played four hard quarters right there."
The Cardinals do get to host a playoff game next week. The opponent will be determined Saturday at 9:00 AM by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Bevins says they need to be ready to go once they know who they are playing.
"We're still going to have to be able to run the football. Getting into cold games, the receiver's hands are going to get cold. You've gotta be able to control the clock, control the game by running the football," Bevins insisted. "It starts there. Obviously, when people start creeping up, thinking you're going to run, you take your shots. Until that happens, we've just got to continue to run the football, play good defense. We can't be a victim of the weather.
"Last year, we went up to Greene County and it was a pretty cold game. I feel like our kids were, I wouldn't say beat when they got off the bus but there was no energy. Our kids were more worried about how cold they were rather than playing a football game.
"It's going to be tough this year because this is probably the coldest game we've had in eight weeks. It's still not cold. We're very lucky to have 50 degrees but the cold weather is coming and you've got to play in the cold weather to get inside."
Schmitt finished the game 4-6 through the air for 58 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Jones snagged one ball for a 30-yard touchdown. Marshall Durfey also added seven carries for 37 yards.
Some good news for the Tigers, they are in the postseason. With Shenandoah defeating Des Moines Christian, Red Oak has clinched a playoff spot. Clarinda, again, sealed up the number two seed in Class 2A District 8.
You can view the full interview with Bevins and Brown below.