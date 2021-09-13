(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals are 0-3 but saw many positives in Friday night's 20-13 overtime loss to Treynor.
The heart-breaking loss for Coach Collin Bevins' squad came one week removed from a 47-7 blowout defeat to KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood.
"We showed a little more heart in the second half," Bevins said about the loss to Treynor. "The team that played Underwood accepted defeat in the second half. I'm proud of the way we fought back. I was proud of how they played in the second half. Some things didn't fall our way late in the fourth quarter. At times, we looked like we beat ourselves."
The loss for Clarinda came while the Cardinals found some consistency in the passing game as quarterback Wyatt Schmitt completed nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown on Friday.
"Wyatt was getting the ball out of his hands quicker," Bevins said. "That's been my challenge to him all year. He did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands and letting his receivers make plays. We have to keep doing that moving forward."
Junior Isaac Jones caught six passes from Schmitt for 107 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals ground game struggled, though, with only 92 yards on 33 carries.
"We have to establish the run," Bevins said. "That's one thing we haven't done well the first three weeks. These guys set a goal that they wanted to rush for 150+ yards a game. We haven't touched that goal yet."
The Cardinals begin Class 2A District 8 action this Friday when they head to Osceola to face Clarke. According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, this is the fourth meeting between the two schools. Clarinda has won each of the three previous meetings, including a 23-0 victory in the 1990 Class 2A playoffs. The Indians enter the matchup at 3-0 behind a successful triple-option attack that averages 239 yards per game and seven yards per carry.
Bevins likens preparing for Clarke to their preparation to face Treynor, who also runs a triple-option offense.
"It's the same thing two weeks in a row," Bevins said. "It's an exciting challenge for the guys. Hopefully, we play our assignments. Anytime you get two similar offenses back-to-back, it makes things simpler. It's going to come down to our guys doing our job. We can't have guys trying to be Superman and doing things outside the norm that get us in trouble."
KMA Sports coverage begins at 6:20 Friday night and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bevins.