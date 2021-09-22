(Clarinda)-- The Clarinda Cardinals (1-3) will host the Greene County Rams (3-1) on Friday after winning their first game of the season.
After a tough 0-3 start to the season, the Cardinals' elusive first win came last Friday night in a dominant 40-7 win over Clarke, who was undefeated (3-0) entering the game. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins was pleased with his team's performance.
"We're feeling pretty good after that one," Bevins said. "We knew it would be a challenge going into the game. I thought we played well in all three phases (of the game), (except) one play on the kickoff, which has kind of been our Achilles heel for the year.
"Other than that one play, I felt we played pretty well in all three phases. We executed well on offense and held them to negative yards rushing on offense. When you're doing that to a triple-option team, you're doing something right."
Bevins said he wanted to have challenges in competition early in the year. The three teams that Clarinda lost to are a combined 10-2 on the season. Even though they didn't get the results they wanted, he believes it has prepared the team well going into the rest of the season.
"It was up to me who we wanted to play, and I said put the toughest teams in the area on the schedule. The three that we got, I think, will be the toughest in southwest Iowa in their respective classes," Bevins said. "I'm glad we had them.
"I'm looking forward to the same three games next year. I'm hoping for a little better outcome than 0-3. If not, then we'll be tested. That's good for our kids. It builds resiliency. It builds mental toughness to know that you can get down in games and come back, so you're not shell shocked when it happens to you for the first time."
The Cardinals enter week two of district play with a 1-0 record. They battled the Rams twice a year ago. The first matchup was extremely close. Greene County won the game 22-15 in overtime after scoring first and coming up with a goal-line stand to seal the victory. The Rams shut out the Cardinals in the postseason, 24-0, in their second meeting.
Coach Bevins remembers those games all too well.
"They're very familiar. We played them twice last year. Our first game went to overtime (and) we went for two after we scored a touchdown," Bevins said. "If you ask the Clarinda fans and the Greene County fans, both people have different opinions on the two-point play.
"In the playoff game, we came off the beat in that game. It was cold, and nobody on our team had played in the cold weather. Mentally we were just beat as we started the second game.
"They're a pretty familiar foe. They spread the ball around. Their quarterback and running back are both back from last year. They were two of the three top rushers in the district last year, along with Tadyn (Brown).
"It will be a good battle. I'm excited for it. Our guys are ready for the challenge as well. They've been itching for this game since last October. Now the time's come, and they get to go back on the field with them."
This Class 2A District 8 game, in Clarinda, will kickoff at 7:00 on Friday night. You can catch the game on KMA's video stream at KMAland.com and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel (link below). To hear the full interview with coach Bevins, click below.