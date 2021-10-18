(Clarinda) -- Clarinda needed four sets this time, but the Cardinals picked up their third win over rival Shenandoah on Monday night.
The Cardinals (14-15) advanced in Class 3A regional volleyball action with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13 victory over the Fillies (13-19). Clarinda’s set-two loss was their first in seven tries this year against Shenandoah. However, they quickly responded with a pair of dominant wins to clinch the match.
“We talked about how everyone has a role and everyone has a job to do,” Clarinda coach Jess Doyle told KMA Sports. “Every ball and every contact is super important, and it all adds up in the end.”
After the shaky second set, Clarinda went right back to their efficient offense and dominant serving. Paige Millikan (16 kills) and Taylor Cole (10 kills) both had double digit kills with Emmy Allbaugh passing out 32 assists on the night.
Meanwhile, Avery Walter had a big night at the service line with six aces that included a trio to end the third set and another three to stake the Cardinals to an early lead in the fourth frame.
“When we were winning, we were playing with a lot more confidence,” Cole said. “We told ourselves we needed to get back up again. We play on a roller coaster sometimes, and we have been practicing and preaching consistency. After the (second-set loss), we knew we had to bring it.”
All four sets were dominated by the winning teams. Clarinda scored 11 of the match’s first 16 points and cruised to a nine-point lead and seven-point win in the opener. Shenandoah broke a 10-all tie in the second set, going on a 6-0 run that pushed them to even the match.
Clarinda had a quick response with an 11-4 run to open and a 10-2 streak to finish the third. The fourth was more of the same with 10 points in the first 14 from the Cardinals, which never led by less than six the rest of the frame.
“We made a lot of errors we don’t usually make (in the second set),” Doyle said. “We had a lot of dropped balls and not a lot of hustle plays. We made a couple changes, and everyone was ready to play after that second set.”
Shenandoah’s season comes to a finish along with the careers of seniors Brooklen Black and Cassidy Morris. Junior Kate Lantz topped the team with nine kills while Ashlynn Hodges had four blocks.
For Clarinda, the beat goes on to Wednesday night against No. 8 Des Moines Christian in a 3A regional semifinal at a site to be determined.
“We’re definitely going to have to bring it,” Doyle said. “They have a really big team and have a very good record. We’re going to have to play our game, keep the ball in play and be super scrappy. I think they believe in themselves, but it’s going to be tough, for sure.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Doyle and Cole below.