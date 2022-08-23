(Shenandoah) -- A promising season kicked off on a strong note for the Clarinda cross country program as the Cardinals swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday.
On the girls side, the combo of Raenna Henke and Mayson Hartley led Clarinda to a 35-point performance with respective finishes of first and second.
"I felt like our progress showed today," Hartley said. "Going 1-2 in our first meet means a lot."
"We worked together as a team this summer," Henke said. "I'm glad we pushed each other and can keep getting better together."
Henke opened her sophomore campaign with a 20:45.83.
"I've been practicing with a new training group," she said. "I think that's showing through a lot. I've been getting stronger. Getting older and maturing in this sport is helping."
Hartley rattled off a time of 21:56.53.
"This is a good starter course for our season," she said. "I didn't have my best race, but everyone has their bad days. I'm really proud of our team and how we finished."
Maya Hunter finished fourth for the Cardinals while Callie King claimed 12th.
Treynor finished second in the team race with 58 points, led by a sixth-place from Kasey Lang, while Alyssa Kulesa also cracked the top 10 by finishing 10th.
AHSTW, Creston and Tri-Center rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth and Fremont-Mills' Hannah Wilson recorded top-five performances with respective finishes of third and fifth. Rylie Knop (AHSTW), Lilly Irwin (Underwood) and Ava Paulsen (AHSTW) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Check out the full interviews with Henke and Hartley below.
Much like the girls race, Clarinda claimed the top two spots in the boys action to win the team title.
The Cardinals totaled 42 points. Treyton Schaapherder won, and Kyle Wagoner finished second in respective times of 17:36.02 and 18:09.87.
"It was a perfect day," Schaapherder said. "I knew I wanted to run fast. I'm just glad I could do it with (Kyle) when we've been running together all summer."
"He pushed me well," Wagoner said about Schaapherder. "I just fell off at the end. He's a good runner."
The course might not have been Schaapherder's favorite, but you couldn't tell based on his performance.
"It's a pretty flat course," he said. "I like hills, but it was a good day."
Tuesday's showing might benefit the Cardinals in the long haul. Their state qualifying meet will likely be in Shenandoah.
"I wanted to feel it out and make sure I knew the course like the back of my hand," Schaapherder said. "I think I did that well."
Alex Lihs finished seventh for Clarinda.
Alex Razee (Shenandoah), Mason Yochum (Treynor) and Riley Wipperman (Creston) rounded out the top five. Sean McGee (Tri-Center), Tony Racine (Essex), John Ross Biederman (Treynor) and Steven Barrett (East Mills) had respective showings of sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th.
Tri-Center finished second in the team race with 69 points, and Creston, Treynor and Shenandoah completed the top five.
Check out full results and interviews with Wagoner and Schaapherder below.