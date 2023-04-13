(Shenandoah) -- A brutally windy day at Shenandoah Golf Course played host to the 2023 Fillie Invitational Thursday, where Sidney and Clarinda claimed team titles and Sidney’s Eve Brumbaugh took home medalist honors.
On an afternoon where winds were gusting as high as 40mph, Clarinda pulled out the team championship in the large school division, amassing a team total of 420 to edge second-place Harlan by 13 strokes.
Tatum Watkins paced the Cardinals with a 99, good enough for fourth place in the individual race.
“To be honest, I’m not sure [what was working],” Watkins said. “With the wind and everything, I was just hoping to get the ball forward. I always aim to average a five for every hole and today I came close, so that helped.”
Right behind Watkins was Giana Rock, who shot 100 for the Cardinals, followed by Taylor Rasmussen with a 109 and Kamryn McCoy with a 113.
Thursday’s victory was a major turning point for the Clarinda girls golf program.
“It was really exciting to pull this off,” Watkins said. “This is the first year where Clarinda has actually been winning a lot of meets and tournaments. I think in my three years on the golf team, this is only probably the fourth meet that we’ve won and we’ve gone 3-0 this season, so it’s been really exciting.”
Sidney absolutely dominated the small school field, winning the team title by a whopping 38 strokes with a score of 407, topping Southwest Valley’s 445.
“That was a great, great 18-hole tournament of the season,” Sidney golf head coach Janice Shanno said. “I’m really excited about the scores we shot today in pretty tough conditions, so I’m excited to see where we go from here in the rest of the season.”
The Cowgirls also had the top two players in the individual standings with Brumbaugh, who shot a 94, and Avery Dowling, who carded a 95.
“I learned to use my driver,” Brumbaugh said. “That was the first time I’d ever used it and it was doing good things. I warmed up chipping and putting and I was just kinda feeling it today.”
Brumbaugh’s improvement from a season ago was evident Thursday.
“She has really come in with a different mindset this year,” Shanno said. “She’s really said, ‘hey, I wanna look at maybe playing at the next level, and what do we need to do to make that happen?’ One of the things she’s made happen is she’s gone a little easier on herself. She knows she needs to stop being so critical of herself. Just go play, keep swinging, it’ll get better.”
Dowling, who is now in her third season as the team’s top player, once again provided consistency for Sidney.
“I didn’t have a great day,” Dowling said. “I struggled on the back nine a little bit, but at the end I just said ‘well, I’m almost done, so I might as well try to clean it up.’ The last couple holes helped [my score].”
Sycily Baker-Hall and Marley Shull rounded out Sidney’s title effort with a pair of 109s.
View full video interviews with Watkins, Brumbaugh, Dowling and Shanno below.