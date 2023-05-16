(Clarinda) -- Brad Knight has spent the last four years helping rebuild the Clarinda softball program as an assistant.
Knight is now in his first year as head coach of a young squad eager to make more progress.
A long-time teacher and coach in Clarinda, Knight spent the past four seasons as an assistant under then head coach Seth Allbaugh.
"The plan and expectations haven't changed," Knight said. "We've been headed in the right direction for the last four years. We're just going to continue the plan. The trend has been upward. We hope that continues."
Knight likes what he's seen from his team in the preseason festivities.
"The girls have been working hard since January," Knight said. "The pitchers and catchers started in January. We're excited to see what we'll have this year."
The Cardinals were 14-18 last year -- their winningest season since 2015.
"We have a solid nucleus of kids coming back," Knight said. "Every one of them worked hard. It's nice to have that nucleus of girls that know how to put in the offseason work and grind through the season. Softball becomes a grind. We'll continue to build our mindset of never being out of games and out-working people. I've always talked about the blue-collar mentality, and I believe it works."
Clarinda used four different pitchers last year. All four return to the rotation. Addison Wagoner and Andi Woods were their leaders last year. Woods had a 5-10 record, 5.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 89 innings. Wagoner went 8-6 in 81 2/3 innings with a 2.83 ERA and 63 strikeouts. Jerzee Knight and Lylly Merrill also made appearances in the circle.
"All the pitchers have done a great job," Knight said. "Every one of those girls that we have coming back have put in some solid work. I'm comfortable with seven or eight girls should something crazy go on."
The Cardinals hit .274 as a team last year. Presley Jobe (.373, 19 RBI) is their top returning bat, while Kaylah Degase (.307, 12 RBI), Ryplee Sunderman (.294, 24 RBI), Emmy Albaugh (.282, 21 RBI) and Merrill (.264, 14 RBI) were also steady sticks in the lineup.
"I think we'll build off last year," Coach Knight said. (Jobe, Degase and Sunderman) continued to gain confidence throughout the year. You can just see it. The work those girls put in is going to pay off."
The Cardinals made a six-win leap from 2021 to 2022. They hope to make a similar jump this season while going toe-to-toe with some of the larger schools in the Hawkeye Ten.
"We want to be competitive every night out," Knight said. "It doesn't matter who we put on the field or who we play. We want to sneak away with some wins against some of the schools we've been close to before. I think we'll do that because the girls' goal is to get better every day. We're headed in the right direction."
Clarinda opens the season next Tuesday at home against Glenwood.
Hear more with Coach Knight below.