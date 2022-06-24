(Clarinda) -- The cardiac kids in Clarinda are continuing to grow, play for one another and keep their coaches and fans on their toes with close games and late-game rallies.
The Cardinals (12-14 overall, 5-8 Hawkeye Ten) are well on their way to one of its most successful seasons in years, and they’re doing it with a never-say-die attitude that has them 6-3 in one-run games and walking off for victories on a weekly basis.
“Our girls have just been competing every game,” Clarinda softball coach Seth Allbaugh told KMA Sports. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. I think we have four walk-offs off the top of my head. As long as we’ve got outs left, we’ve got a chance.”
With a pair of Hawkeye Ten doubleheaders left in the season, the Cardinals are chasing their first winning season of the Bound era.
“They come and compete hard every day,” Allbaugh said. “They don’t give up. We’ve adjusted the lineup throughout the year, tweaking things here and there and maybe taking some different approaches at the plate.”
Allbaugh points to the defense as the team’s biggest improvement. Last season, when they were 8-22, Clarinda made 119 errors and allowed 104 unearned runs. This season, they’ve committed just 61 errors and allowed only 57 unearned runs.
“Our pitchers have been steady,” Allbaugh said. “Our defense is much better, and the offense is starting to get timely hits. That’s big.”
Most of that pitching has come from sophomore Andi Woods and 8th grader Addy Wagoner. Woods has thrown 79 1/3 innings while Wagoner has pitched 56 1/3 frames.
“They’re two different pitchers,” Allbaugh said. “Addy throws a little harder, and then Andi’s a junkballer. Depending on who we’re playing and what we think is going to work best, that’s what we do. Two completely different styles of the way they go about their business.
“Sometimes the harder thrower is what you need and sometimes you get those more aggressive teams like Glenwood. Andi kept them off balance all night. They each are good in their own ways and unique in their own ways.”
At the plate, sophomore Presley Jobe has been one of the leaders with a team-best 43 total bases and a .362/.414/.538 batting line that includes eight doubles and three triples. Senior Hailee Knight has hit .341/.372/.341 and sophomore Ryplee Sunderman (.309/.407/.397) and junior Emmy Allbaugh (.301/.326/.398) are also hitting over .300 for the Cardinals.
Other lineup regulars include seniors Jillian Graham and Jordyn McQueen, junior Kaylah Degase, sophomore Lylly Merrill, freshman Jerzee Knight and 8th grader Annika Price.
“You’ve got to have production everywhere, and that’s kind of what we’re doing,” Allbaugh said. “Top to bottom is what it takes. We’re putting girls in different places in the lineup to see what works best. Right now, we have a pretty consistent lineup top to bottom. One through nine, girls have done things to win games for us.”
The seeds of success were laid during the offseason and during parts of the early season. Recently, Coach Allbaugh’s team is seeing it pay off with victories, including seven wins in their last 12.
“These girls have played a lot of ball,” he said. “Even though they’re younger, they’ve played a lot of varsity ball for us. They continue to contribute and compete, and I think everybody has done a good job of buying into each other.
“I will say this, we are playing more for each other this year than we have in the past. Everybody is picking each other up. When things don’t go right, they’re not getting down, and that’s big. That’s big for those young girls, because they need the support from those older girls.”
Clarinda returns to action on Monday with a doubleheader against Kuemper Catholic before finishing the regular season with a doubleheader on Thursday at Harlan. Listen to the full interview with Coach Allbaugh below.