(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda softball squad saw a five-win improvement last season. This year, they hope to make more strides as they enter the second year of the Seth Allbaugh era.
A potential season didn't seem very likely until last week when Governor Kim Reynolds opened the door to high school softball and baseball being able to begin June 1st.
"We were absolutely thrilled," Allbaugh said. "It didn't look very promising. It was day-to-day. Some days it looked like we were good to go, and some days it didn't look like we were going to be able to have it. It was pretty gut-wrenching for about a month or so."
The Cardinals went 9-21 last year but outperformed their record, putting up competitive battles with state qualifier Denison-Schleswig and perennial conference contender Atlantic.
"The biggest thing was confidence," Allbaugh said. "We played some really tight games against some really good teams. They proved to themselves they could win some of those games and that helped us take off a little bit."
The Cardinals return three of their top six hitters from last year and all of their pitching production.
"I think the girls are a lot more comfortable," Allbaugh said. "There's a lot more open dialogue between us. They know what we expect now."
Sophomore Hailee Knight is the top-returning hitter for the Cardinals. Knight hit .313/.397.358 with 13 RBIs and one homer in her freshman campaign.
Bradlie Wilmes returns to the leadoff role this season while Hallee Fine, Makayla Fichter, Jordyn McQueen, Jillian Graham, Maddie Sunderman and Kylie Shackelford figure to be vital parts of the lineup, too.
Senior pitcher Aziah Smalley is back after posting a 3.81 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 24 starts last season.
"I know she was working hard before this COVID thing happened," Allbaugh said. "I expect her to be better, more consistent and lead us the right way."
Defensively, Allbaugh is hopeful his team can make some improvements.
"Our team defense wasn't where we wanted it last year," he said. "Not that we played terrible defense, just the overall consistency. I think we are going to be better this year."
After last year's improvements, the Cardinals are hopeful they can continue to improve.
"We want everybody to be better than they were last year," Allbaugh said. "If everybody makes a small improvement, obviously we're going to score more runs and give up less runs, which will lead to more wins. I think we can compete at a high level."
The Cardinals are slated to begin their season June 15th at Shenandoah.
The complete interview with Coach Allbaugh can be heard below.