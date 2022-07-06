(Clarinda) -- Clarinda overcame a slow start and used a six-run fourth inning rally to take an 8-2 win over Red Oak in a Class 3A Region 4 softball opener on Wednesday.
The Cardinals (15-17) beat their Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals for the third time this season, but there were some shaky moments in the early going.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“We started slow,” Coach Seth Allbaugh said. “I don’t think we even had a hit until the third or fourth inning. Once we got rolling, we did what we had to do to win it.”
While Clarinda’s bats tried to find their way, 8th grade pitcher Addy Wagoner put together a masterful nine-strikeout complete game performance in her postseason debut.
“Addy did what Addy does,” Allbaugh said. “If she’s around the zone, she starts inching balls out farther and farther and gets some swings and misses. That’s big for us.”
Wagoner’s nine strikeouts came in streaks with three during a four-batter sequence between the end of the first and the beginning of the second, three during a 1-2-3 fourth and then three in a row to end the sixth and open the seventh.
“I just keep going,” Wagoner said. “That’s all I can do. Obviously, it gives me adrenaline (when I get strikeouts). I know the next one is going to be a good one.”
Wagoner’s gem was backed by bats that picked up steam as the game went along. Red Oak freshman pitcher Nicole Bond pitched shutout ball through three before a six-run rally in the fourth.
Kaylah Degase, who finished with two hits, two runs, one walk and a hit by pitch, started the rally in the fourth with a single. Lylly Merrill and Presley Jobe added hits of their own while Jordyn McQueen and Jerzee Knight walked and Jerzee and Hailee Knight, Emmy Allbaugh and Jobe had RBI in in the rally.
“I just knew I had to hit the ball,” Degase said of starting the rally. “Get it in play. We had to do our best, so I went up there and did what I could do.”
“We strung (some hits) together,” Coach Allbaugh said. “That was the whole thing. We had hits, but that was the first time we strung them together. The mood started lightening up, we got a couple runs across and once we got the lead I felt pretty good.”
Clarinda added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Degase led off the fifth with a single and later scored on a three-base error while Jerzee Knight walked to start the sixth and came around after swiping second, moving to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Allbaugh.
Degase led the Cardinals with two hits and two runs while Allbaugh had a hit and two RBI. Red Oak’s Kaysie Kells posted three hits, Merced Ramirez added two and Bond scored both runs.
Clarinda will play in a 3A regional semifinal at Atlantic against the Trojans, which beat Shenandoah in a tight 6-4 battle on Saturday. Hear it on AM 960 at 7:00 PM.
“We’ve got to pitch and play defense,” Allbaugh said. “Get timely hits or walks. Whatever it takes. It doesn’t need to be pretty. We just need to win. That’s all that matters.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Allbaugh, Degase and Wagoner below.