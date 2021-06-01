(Clarinda) -- For the first time since 2015, the Clarinda softball team enters the second week of the season with a winning record.
The Cardinals are 2-1 with wins over Bedford and Shenandoah and a loss to Glenwood. Through one week, the Cardinals have already accumulated half of their win total from last season.
"I think we've done pretty well," Coach Seth Allbaugh said. "I'm encouraged by the way they've battled."
Their 8-6 win over Shenandoah was their first win over their Page County foe in nearly three years and only second since 2014.
"That was a big win for our program," Allbaugh said. "We've had a lot of games where we haven't been able to pull off the win. We came through. It's huge for us moving forward on a confidence level."
Clarinda expects to lean on four pitchers this year -- junior Hailee Knight, freshmen Lylly Merrill and Andi Woods and eighth-grader Jerzee Knight.
"We don't have a dominant No. 1 pitcher like Atlantic or Harlan, but we have four pitchers that can get it done," Allbaugh said. "We are young, so we know we are going to have some ups and downs, but we have four of them if one of them has an off night. We are going to throw different girls out there. I have confidence in them."
Offensively, Merrill leads the team with four RBIs and a .750 average. Knight, Presley Jobe, Makayla Fichter, Jordan McQueen, Emmy Allbaugh and Ryplee Sunderman have also stepped up to the plate for the Cardinals. It's a young lineup for Clarinda with only two seniors and four juniors.
"We may be young in years, but experience-wise, we are sitting in a good spot," Allbaugh said. "I think we are more comfortable at the plate. We are going to have to grind runs and wins this year."
With their youth and experience, Allbaugh hopes his team can make massive strides throughout the season.
"Our pitchers and hitters are only going to get better," he said.
The Cardinals face their biggest test to date on Tuesday when they face Atlantic, the defending Hawkeye Ten Champion, in a doubleheader
"They're loaded," Allbaugh said. "We can't give them extra outs, or they will kill us. We know Atlantic is going to be good. Everybody in the conference knows they are going to be good. We just have to keep ourselves in it and give ourselves a chance."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Allbaugh.