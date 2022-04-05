(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda and St. Albert girls picked up team championships on Tuesday at a very wet Lady Cardinal Relays.
The Cardinals defended their home track, getting a four-gold performance from Paige Millikan on their way to 210 points and the 2A title. The senior won the long jump (15-09.75) and 100 (13.57) on her own while teaming with Jerzee Knight, Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley on the winning distance medley (4:35.86) and with Bailey Nordyke, Cole and Knight to win the 4x400 (4:25.78).
“I was really nervous for this meet,” Millikan told KMA Sports. “We haven’t seen a lot of these teams for a while, and I was scared with how busy I was for my first few events. I went from the 100 straight into the (medley), and I was really nervous that I wasn’t going to be very good.”
Hartley added a win in the 1500 (5:17.76), Raenna Henke was the champion of the 3000 (12:06) and Knight took the 200 title (28.06). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 (2:01.37) with the team of Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier and Madison McQueen and the 4x800 (11:15.73) with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait and Callie King.
Atlantic finished second in 2A with 194 points. Chloe Mullenix won the 400 (1:06.15) and 400 hurdles (1:13.19) while Madison Huddleson and Ava Rush both won individual events in the 100 hurdles (19.74) and 800 (2:31.55), respectively. The Trojans were also champs in the sprint medley relay with Huddleson, Avery Knuth, Mullenix and Rush running a 1:57.53.
Shenandoah picked up 123 points and a third-place finish. The Fillies were particularly strong in the field events with Kate Lantz winning the high jump (5-00.00) and Sara Morales taking the shot put (37-10.50).
“It was definitely exciting,” Lantz said of her win. “I had to run the sprint medley before (the high jump), but honestly, I think that kind of helped me get my legs warmed up.”
Lantz also led off the winning shuttle hurdle relay, teaming with Navaeh Yale, Hadlee Kinghorn and Chloe Denton to run a 1:15.67. Sydney Edwards, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf and Ashlynn Hodges were the champions for the Fillies in the 4x100 (56.13).
Meanwhile, St. Albert was dominant on their way to the 1A championship. The Saintes won 12 events, including all four Lauren Williams ran in. The senior won the 100 hurdles (17.18) and 400 hurdles (1:11.51) and helped the 4x200 (1:57.39) and 4x100 (54.32) to wins.
“I felt pretty good,” Williams said after winning the 400 hurdles. “The first 300 meters were pretty strong. I got a little cold at the very end, but it was really good. The 100 hurdles felt really strong, too.”
Ava Wagner, Ellie Monahan and Carly McKeever were also on the 4x1 while Lydia Sherrill, Wagner and Monahan were the opening three legs of the 4x2.
Additionally, McKeever won the 100 (13.73) and 400 (1:04.08), Reese Duncan took the 3000 (11:58) and the 1500 (5:40.41), Mia Allmon nabbed the discus (90-05) and Payton Johnsen was the 800 champion (2:53.12).
The Saintes also won the sprint medley (2:00.27) with Sherrill, Wagner, McKeever and Monahan and the distance medley (5:10.77) with Katelyn Hendricks, Sherrill, Brenna Smith and Kirsten Piskorski.
Essex won a close battle for second with 105 points while Southwest Valley had 102, Bedford finished with 90 and Lenox had 86. The Trojanettes only win of the day was in the 4x800 (12:11.00) with the foursome of Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns and Riley Jensen.
Sadie Cox of Lenox was a triple winner with victories in the long jump (16-03.75) and 200 (28.10). She also teamed with Brooklynn Ecklin, Gabby Robles and Zoey Reed in the 4x400 (4:50.17). Cadence Douglas was another Tiger with a win in the high jump (4-10.00).
Bedford’s Emily Baker took the shot put (36-06.50), and Stanton won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:19.42) with Elly McDonald, Addison Olson, Hannah Olson and Kyla Hart.
Check out video interviews with Millikan, Lantz and Williams below. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.