(Clarinda) -- Clarinda state medalist Kale Downey wasn’t sure what his future looked like following the state wrestling tournament this past winter. Only recently did that start to come into focus.
Downey, who placed fifth at this year’s state wrestling tournament, will continue his wrestling career at the next level with Central College.
“One of their coaches texted me and asked if I was interested,” Downey said. “I went on a visit up there and a couple months later made the decision.”
Downey was one of Clarinda’s two Hawkeye Ten Conference champions this past season, grabbing the 145-pound bracket.
“I really liked the coaches and the facilities were really nice, too (at Central),” Downey said. “I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do next year. (Central) just kind of popped up when I thought I was going to be done (wrestling).”
With his future in the sport secure, Downey is excited to continue to work towards improving from a high-level wrestler at the high school level to the collegiate level.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I’m sure it will be a lot of fun to meet new people and compete at the next level. I’ve been wrestling as long as I can remember.”
Downey adds that he’s already working off of Central’s offseason workout program, and he hopes to continue to improve all the way across the board.
“I need to work on my neutral,” he said. “That’s probably where I’m lacking the most. I feel I’m pretty tough on top and my conditioning has always been pretty good.”
Listen to much more with Downey on his decision to wrestle at Central College below.