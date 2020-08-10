(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have confirmed to KMA Sports the suspension of football and volleyball practices until August 20th.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA Sports the decision comes in light of exposures due to COVID-19 and at the recommendation of the Page County Public Health Department.
Bergman also added that activities such as band and cross country have not been impacted.
Clarinda football is slated to open the season against Treynor on August 28th while volleyball opens the season against Stanton on September 1st.
Bergman says, at the moment, the status of those contests are not completely clear due to requirements by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
"I know we are close to the timeline for how many practices need to happen to safely have a volleyball or football game," Bergman said. "We will be walking through that once we get through the events of today."
KMA Sports will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.