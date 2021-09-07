(Clarinda) -- A team title for both Clarinda programs and a dominant showing from Nodaway Valley's (MO) Riley Blay stole the show at Tuesday's cross country meet in Clarinda.
In the girls race, Clarinda scored 31 points, edging Atlantic by two points to win the team title. Junior Mayson Hartley and freshman Raenna Henke led the Cardinals with respective finishes of second (21:17.88) and third (22:17.80).
"I thought we ran good together as a team," Hartley said.
"We all started out really strong," Henke said. "Our third mile was strong, too."
Aside from Hartley and Henke's stellar showings, four other Clarinda runners finished in the top 16 -- Ashlyn Eberly (5th), Callie King (9th), Amelia Hesse (14th) and Cheyenne Sunderman (16th).
"It's our home course, so we know the ins and outs of it," Hartley said.
"There's a couple of tricks that we know," Henke added.
Atlantic's Ava Rush paced the Trojans' runner-up finish with an individual championship in 20:52.28.
"It was a perfect day to run and I had the right mindset coming in," Rush said.
Teammate Claire Pellett was close behind in fourth (22:18.70).
"I've been really consistent with my times lately," Pellett said. "This is a challenging course and there was good competition."
Atlantic had six runners in the top 15 -- Belle Berg (7th), Hailey Huffman (11th), Mariah Huffman (12th) and Faith Altman (15th).
Nebraska City's Evie Madison took sixth (24:03.95) while teammate Izzy Fulton was 13th (25:06.16). Riverside's Becca Cody was eighth (24:13.05) and Camryn Bass (Red Oak) claimed 10th (24:51.62).
In the boys race, Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay soared to an individual crown while the Clarinda boys won the team race, completing the sweep for the Cardinals on their home course.
Blay ran a 18:01.67.
"I wish it could have been better," Blay said. "It just came and went. Hopefully, by state I can get that time down."
Blay maneuvered through Clarinda's hilly course. Something that isn't his strong suit.
"I suck at hills," he bluntly said. "I can roll down them, but not up hills."
Blay finished 22 seconds ahead of Red Oak's Baylor Bergren, who finished second.
Nebraska City Mason Houghton finished seven seconds behind Bergren in third with a 18:30.64.
"It was what I expected," Houghton said. "It (the course) wasn't as challenging as I thought, but it wasn't easy. In Nebraska City, we have hills, so I felt I was prepared today. It worked."
Freshman Kyle Wagoner paced Clarinda's team title with a fourth-place day (18:34.30). Treyton Schaapherder claimed ninth (19:10.69), Michael Mayer took 13th (19:50.54) and Mark Everett finished 15th (19:52.99).
The Cardinals edged Nebraska City by two points, 56-58. The Pioneers finished with four runners in the top 11 -- Houghton, Alex Rico (7th), Sabir Musa (10th) and Hayden Beccard (11th).
Shenandoah's Alex Razee rounded out the top five (18:38.26) while teammates Eli Schuster and Mitchell Jones took 12th and 14th in 19:40.62 and 19:52.51, respectively.
Atlantic finished third as a team, paced by Zane Berg's eighth-place performance.
View the full results below, as well as video interviews with Henke, Hartley, Pellett, Rush, Blay and Houghton.