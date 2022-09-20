(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night.
The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep.
"We were in a little bit of a slump," Coach Jess Hanafan said. "We try to either get an ace or get the other team out of system. I think it was a confidence booster. We had way less errors than we did last week. That was good."
Senior Taylor Cole spearheaded Clarinda's service line success with six aces, five of which came in the first set.
"Getting my serves in has been a struggle recently," Cole said. "Tonight -- when I finally got to put them in -- I was excited. It was cool to see it come together. We've struggled, so getting serves in was good for us."
Jerzee Knight totaled four aces while Addy Wagoner and Brooke Brown posted two each.
Mount Ayr kept pace in each set before Clarinda closed strong. The Cardinals turned a 15-11 deficit in set one into a 25-20 win behind a 9-0 run. Mount Ayr scored three of the first five in set two, but Clarinda took the lead at 4-3 and never looked back.
The Raiderettes (6-7) opened the third set on a 7-2 lead, but Clarinda took the lead at 13-12 and pulled away to complete the sweep.
"I came in with confidence," Wagoner said. "I knew I could do this. That was my mental state."
"Most of the time, we struggle when teams get up on us," Hanafan said. "We showed mental toughness."
Wagoner and Cole also sparked Clarinda's offense with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
Wagoner's offensive success came on the left side of the front row, as the freshman constantly stifled Mount Ayr with diagonal shots that dropped for points.
"We know the next ball is going to be a kill," Wagoner said. "If I get a good pass and set, I get the kill. I found the court well."
Knight posted six kills while Brown added five winners.
"We've been running a lot of new plays," Hanafan said. "Everyone has played a huge role. It's not the same person each night. Everybody is scoring."
The win marks Clarinda's (10-10) fifth dub in six tries. The Cardinals haven't shied away from tough competition against Stanton, Lewis Central, East Mills, Maryville, Kuemper Catholic and Treynor.
"We're feeling really good," Hanafan said. "I think we're ready to roll from here on out. We like playing tough teams."
The Cardinals return to action on Thursday against Creston.
Check out the full interviews with Wagoner, Cole and Coach Hanafan below.