(KMAland) -- The Clarinda A’s will host the MINK League All-Star Game in July.
The MINK League announced Clarinda will be the host for this year’s All-Star Game on July 10th.
In addition, the Carroll Merchants have been added to the North Division, joining the A’s, Chillicothe Mudcats, Des Moines Peak Prospects and St. Joseph Mustangs. The South Division will still have four teams in the Jefferson City Renegades, Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons and the Sedalia Bombers.
View the complete release from the MINK League linked here.