(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda track & field program will be busy at this week's state meet.
The Cardinals have qualified 19 events for the Blue Oval -- 11 on the boys side and eight on the girls.
"It's really exciting," Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. "There's been a lot of work to put in this year. It takes a lot of people to successfully run a track program. It's nice to see it pay off. It's going to be exciting."
They had a strong Class 2A district meet on Thursday. The boys won the meet while the girls finished fourth. The two programs combined for 12 automatic qualifiers and then got seven more events in on time.
"It was awesome how we attacked the weather," Blank said about their district meet. "It rained on us the whole time, but we attacked that. We were competing. That's been the message since February 20th. Control what you can control, and you can always control how you compete."
On the girls side, Mayson Hartley qualified in three individual events -- the 800, 1500 and 3000. A senior and multi-time state medalist, Hartley paces the lineup.
"She leads by example," Blank said. "Everyone sees the work she puts in and the success she's had. She hasn't had that success by mistake."
Sophomore Jerzee Knight qualified in the 100 and 200. The Cardinals will also have a strong presence in the relays with qualifications in the 4x100, 4x200 and distance medley.
The field events are a strength of the boys lineup. Isaac Jones -- the 2021 high jump state champion and 2022 long jump runner-up -- qualified in both events. Brown will join him in the long jump. Those two also contribute to a salty sprint lineup. Brown also qualified in the 100, and the Cardinals qualified in the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relay.
"We're super deep in the sprints," Blank said. "That's been great to see. We've been able to spread out points throughout the whole year."
The boys also have a strong distance core. Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner qualified in the 1600 and 3200, while their distance medley relay team is Blue Oval bound.
"Treyton Schaapherder has cut 50 seconds off his two-mile time since last year," Blank said. "He's put in a ton of time and work. Kyle Wagoner is the same way."
The Cardinals have the depth and talent to finish high in the team standings, but Blank says that's not their focus heading into Thursday.
"We're trying not to get caught up in tallying points," Blank said. "We have 11 opportunities on the boys side to compete and eight on the girls side to compete. Competing to the best of your potential has been the message since February 20th. We want to bring back as many medals as we can, but it comes down to doing everything we've done since day one."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the state meet throughout the weekend. Click below to hear the full interview with Blank.